WATCH NOW: Protesters stage outside Chatham DMV following claims of racial comment; employee involved says 'I lost my livelihood over a lie'

CHATHAM — A group of protesters staged in front of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Select in Chatham on Monday after an incident last week involving claims an office manager told a Black man from Danville that “I’m sick of your kind.”

Sylvia Rigney, the office manager of the DMV Select who lost her job as a result of the incident, told the Register & Bee the allegations of her making a racist comment are untrue.

“I have lost my livelihood over a lie," Rigney said in a written statement to the Register & Bee. "The story that has been told has one grain of truth and the rest is fiction.”

On June 16, Antwoin Thomas had pulled around the back of the building and parked in an employee spot because there were no open spots for him up front, Thomas and Rigney said. While he was talking with someone behind the building, Rigney pulled in, returning from her lunch break. She honked her horn in an effort to ask him to move his car. Rigney said “he was very dismissive.”

After a minute, Rigney honked her horn and said “just move your [expletive] car up dude, so I can get in,” Thomas said. Thomas said she almost hit his car as she was trying to get in; Rigney said Thomas appeared to try to hit her car several times.