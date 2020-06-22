WATCH NOW: Protesters stage outside Chatham DMV following claims of racial comment; employee involved says 'I lost my livelihood over a lie'

CHATHAM — A group of protesters staged in front of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Select in Chatham on Monday after an incident last week involving claims an office manager told a Black man from Danville that “I’m sick of your kind.”
Sylvia Rigney, the office manager of the DMV Select who lost her job as a result of the incident, told the Register & Bee the allegations of her making a racist comment are untrue.
“I have lost my livelihood over a lie," Rigney said in a written statement to the Register & Bee. "The story that has been told has one grain of truth and the rest is fiction.”
On June 16, Antwoin Thomas had pulled around the back of the building and parked in an employee spot because there were no open spots for him up front, Thomas and Rigney said. While he was talking with someone behind the building, Rigney pulled in, returning from her lunch break. She honked her horn in an effort to ask him to move his car. Rigney said “he was very dismissive.”
After a minute, Rigney honked her horn and said “just move your [expletive] car up dude, so I can get in,” Thomas said. Thomas said she almost hit his car as she was trying to get in; Rigney said Thomas appeared to try to hit her car several times.
As a result of the commotion, Allan Easely, owner of an insurance agency that shares a building with the DVM Select and also the DMV Select manager, came outside. Rigney said she explained to him what she said and was happening, and then apologized to Thomas.
Thomas said Easely apologized for Rigney after making sure she went inside.
“You didn’t say it, you didn’t hear it, you can’t apologize for it,” Thomas said.
As she was re-entering the building, Rigney said she said “something to the effect of I am so tired of all these people,” referencing all the customers she has head to deal with since the DMV Select reopened a little over a month ago. The Chatham DMV Select was closed for multiple months due to COVID-19 and the Danville DMV remains closed.
“This remark had nothing to do with the color of this man’s skin. It wasn’t even just about this man. It was an accumulation of all of the stress and frustration that I had been under for the past five weeks," she said.
Often working 12-hour days where she is constantly working with customers, Rigney said she has dealt with all sorts of difficult customers, some of whom would threaten and berate each other while standing in the line outside, while others would curse her out.
“I, personally, have had to clean up human waste from the lobby floor, overflowing toilets full of blood and human waste... I, personally, have been screamed at, cussed at, and treated very badly during this time on a daily basis for approximately 5 weeks,” she wrote in her statement.
A few minutes after she went inside, deputies from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office showed up, Thomas said. He said Rigney called "the cops."
While the protesters, including Thomas, were still outside on Monday, Easely came out and informed Thomas that the woman he “had the conformation with is no longer with this DMV agency.” He would not tell Thomas or the Register & Bee that she had been fired.
“I wouldn’t have had it happen... but we’ve done the best we can from a personnel situation to take care of it,” he told Thomas.
DMV Selects are owned by private citizens but contract with the DMV to provide certain services. Jessica Cowardin, a spokeswoman for the Virginia DMV, told the Register & Bee that employees of a DMV Select are not classified as state employees, but as employees of the owner and operator.
“Mr. Easley made DMV aware of the incident on Wednesday, June 17. Since then, he indicated that he has taken appropriate personnel action as a result,” she wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.
Rigney said she was let go on June 19.
Kell Stone, pastor of Gospel Tabernacle Outreach Center in Gretna, led a march in Gretna on Friday and in Chatham on Saturday to draw attention to social injustices. He also was at the protest at the DMV on Monday.
“All men are created equal, but everybody sure ain’t treated equal,” he said.
At the most, more roughly 15 protesters stood outside the Chatham DMV, most of them holding signs that read “This DMV Select stated they don’t like working with my kind.”
Vernella Dickerson, one of the protesters, told the Register & Bee she is tired of seeing leaders propose plans and not implement them or just say they have a plan without saying what it is.
“We’re protesting for policy change across the board,” Dickerson said.
Teenagers Quamez Stone and Christian Palmer were outside of the DMV Select office late Monday morning.
“We need all people to be treated equal,” Stone said.
“I’m here to help spread the word,” Palmer said, noting that he feels like he’s making a difference by protesting.
Stone said the group will continue to hold protests and marches throughout Pittsylvania County in coming days. He said he doesn’t want to harm anyone, but wants to “confront wrong.”
In her statement, Rigney apologized for snapping at Thomas and using profanity, but insists that her response had nothing to do with his skin color and that her firing was unjustified.
“I did not deserve to lose my livelihood over the F word in the parking lot on my lunch break,” she said.
