WATCH NOW: School vaccine clinics in works in Danville, Pittsylvania County if FDA approves shots for 12-15 age group

Virus still spreading

Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are still averaging about nine new COVID-19 cases a day, a steady level since last month.

"In general, preventative guidelines have not been popular in Southern VA since COVID first became an issue," Chris Andrews, an epidemiologist with the local health department said, when asked if there's a common thread to the current virus cases.

"VDH and our public partners have worked tirelessly to prevent the spread of COVID through contact tracing and public education campaigns but we will likely continue to see new cases until the population has been sufficiently vaccinated to herd-immunity levels," he said.

And just because someone is vaccinated doesn't mean they are 100% immune from contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

"We are seeing a small number of breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated individuals which indicates there is a persistent, though much lower, risk of exposure even after a person is considered to be protected," he said, not specifying the number of cases popping up in resident who have received shots. "As always, we suggest following the three Ws whenever one is out in public — wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance."