WATCH NOW: School vaccine clinics in works in Danville, Pittsylvania County if FDA approves shots for 12-15 age group

If the Food and Drug Administration authorizes a vaccine for ages 12 to 15 next week — as it is expected to do — the local health department is planning how to deliver those shots to children.
A local task force has already sought information from schools to get a pulse of the number of students in that age group to determine how many vaccines may by needed, said Chris Garrett, the local health emergency coordinator with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
"The vaccination process is looking at in-school clinics, weekend clinics and evening clinics to vaccinate students," Garrett told the Register & Bee via email.
Officials with Danville and Pittsylvania County Schools did not respond to questions on how they would coordinate the vaccine distribution.
At first, only the Pfizer vaccine will be available. That's a two-dose version with a stringent storage requirements, which means pediatricians likely won't be able to keep a supply on hand. However, the health department is working to devise a plan to help local doctors who want to dispense the vaccine to children.
"There are discussions about just in time redistribution to those pediatricians willing to vaccinate," Garrett said.
Vaccine rates
The younger eligibility could help boost local vaccination rates that are below the state average. In Danville, 29% of residents are fully vaccinated, meaning they've received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer version or just one shot of the Johnson & Johnson version. Pittsylvania County's full vaccination rate is 28%.
Yet, nearly 34% of Virginians are considered fully vaccinated. About 46% of the state's population has received at least one dose, far higher than Danville's rate of 38% and Pittsylvania County's 35%.
To deliver a booster shot of confidence to those who are hesitant, the local health district has two state-contracted vendors on a grass-roots mission to educate the public on the vaccination process, Garrett explained.
"We also continue our social media education campaign," he said as another avenue to reach out to the local population to drive up the number of people getting vaccinated.
On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced the launch of mobile vaccination units — actual vehicles where the shot-giving process takes place — deploying around the commonwealth. Those new units, which differ from the satellite facilities that popped up before, will come to Danville and Pittsylvania County soon, Garrett confirmed.
"The localities have identified suggested sites for these units and are coordinating with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM)," he said.
While not disclosing the potential places these units may visit, Garrett said they will dispense the one-dose Johnson & Johnson version. There currently are "legal components" being addressed with each identified site, Garrett
Virus still spreading
Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are still averaging about nine new COVID-19 cases a day, a steady level since last month.
"In general, preventative guidelines have not been popular in Southern VA since COVID first became an issue," Chris Andrews, an epidemiologist with the local health department said, when asked if there's a common thread to the current virus cases.
"VDH and our public partners have worked tirelessly to prevent the spread of COVID through contact tracing and public education campaigns but we will likely continue to see new cases until the population has been sufficiently vaccinated to herd-immunity levels," he said.
And just because someone is vaccinated doesn't mean they are 100% immune from contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
"We are seeing a small number of breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated individuals which indicates there is a persistent, though much lower, risk of exposure even after a person is considered to be protected," he said, not specifying the number of cases popping up in resident who have received shots. "As always, we suggest following the three Ws whenever one is out in public — wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance."
When the health district learns of a COVID-19, officials are still conducting a process of contact tracing. That simply means identifying others the infected individual may have had close contact with and alerting them of the exposure. While this practice never stopped, it did slow down during the surge of cases earlier this winter.
"We continue to investigate cases," Garrett. "The effectiveness of contact tracing depends on the willingness of people to share information."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lowed the risk to the community in Danville and Pittsylvania County. As of Saturday, Danville was considered as an area with a substantial risk of COVID-19 spread, the second highest category in a 4-tier system. For many weeks the city was in the highest risk level. Pittsylvania County has dropped into a moderate risk category, the second lowest for virus spread.
Variants also are creeping into the local picture. As of Friday, the health department had confirmed three cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Variants of COVID-19 cause worry among health officials because of a higher rate of transmission, which means the virus is likely to infect more people than the original strain.