WATCH NOW: Second COVID-19 outbreak strikes Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Danville

Another COVID-19 outbreak has hit Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute, where 13 patients and staff have tested positive for the disease.
Nine patients and four staff members have been infected, said Lauren Cunningham, spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, which oversees the facility.
"The four positive staff members are quarantined at home," Cunningham said via email Tuesday night. "The nine patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 were moved to a unit where they are quarantined."
Southern Virginia is working with the Virginia Department of Health to determine the next steps. They are making plans for expanded testing within the facility, Cunningham said.
"SVMHI is continuing to follow [state and federal] guidance regarding infection control and mitigation techniques designed to minimize the likelihood of virus transmission among staff and patients," she said.
There are staff with family members who have tested positive, Cunningham said.
"Some staff chose to self-quarantine," she said.
Attempts to contact Virginia Department of Health officials were unsuccessful Wednesday because of the Veterans Day holiday. A voice message left at the office of Southern Virginia's facility director was not returned.
It's the second outbreak at the facility since the first in July, when four clients and four staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
Shortly after that outbreak, employees were told to continue working if they tested positive for the disease but had no symptoms.
That policy was reversed 13 days later when the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, following a story by the Danville Register & Bee, sent information to the state's psychiatric hospitals, advising that staff who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home.
No staff members who had tested positive for the disease had been allowed to work during the public health emergency, the state mental health department said at the time.
Deborah Patterson, a 60-year-old nurse at Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute, died of COVID-19 at Sovah Health-Danville in September.
According to the most recent COVID numbers from the state health department, there have been 47 deaths from coronavirus in Danville and 17 in Pittsylvania County — a total of 63. There have been 1,374 cases in the city and 1,464 in the county so far, for a total of 2,838.
