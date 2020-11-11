WATCH NOW: Second COVID-19 outbreak strikes Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Danville

It's the second outbreak at the facility since the first in July, when four clients and four staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Shortly after that outbreak, employees were told to continue working if they tested positive for the disease but had no symptoms.

That policy was reversed 13 days later when the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, following a story by the Danville Register & Bee, sent information to the state's psychiatric hospitals, advising that staff who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home.

No staff members who had tested positive for the disease had been allowed to work during the public health emergency, the state mental health department said at the time.

Deborah Patterson, a 60-year-old nurse at Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute, died of COVID-19 at Sovah Health-Danville in September.

According to the most recent COVID numbers from the state health department, there have been 47 deaths from coronavirus in Danville and 17 in Pittsylvania County — a total of 63. There have been 1,374 cases in the city and 1,464 in the county so far, for a total of 2,838.

