WATCH NOW: Second outbreak hits Danville Adult Detention Center with 10 positive for COVID-19

The facility currently has about 70-80 inmates and about five to 10 inmates rotate in and out of the facility per week, he said.

None of the facility's inmates that Mardavich knows of has been vaccinated, but some staff have, he said. He did not know how many employees have received shots. The center has about 35 workers.

Residents of corrections facilities are included in Phase 1b for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the current phase for Virginia and the local health district.

Mardavich said he will request vaccinations for the inmates.

At the Danville City Jail, "We are working with the health department to get inmates vaccinated," said Sheriff Mike Mondul.

"We have communicated this week to discuss the number of inmates who will be in jail here for a time period that allows for both shots to be given and fully vaccinated," Mondul said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several staff members at the jail have been vaccinated, he said, adding that he did not know how many.

"We don't track the number of staff vaccinated as it isn't mandatory," he said. "All staff have had and do have the opportunity to get vaccinated through the portals the city of Danville has made available. They have been encouraged to get it."