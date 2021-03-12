WATCH NOW: Second outbreak hits Danville Adult Detention Center with 10 positive for COVID-19

Ten inmates and staff members at the Danville Adult Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19. It's the second outbreak at the facility since December.
Those 10 include eight inmates and two staff members.
Detention center officials discovered the outbreak among inmates after a sick inmate tested positive on a rapid COVID-19 test, which prompted testing of the rest of the inmates using the rapid test, said Frank Mardavich, director of the Danville Detention Center.
However, the fast-acting rapid test sometimes yields false positives, so the more reliable molecular tests are applied to the positives. Of the 10 or 11 inmates who initially came up positive on the rapid test, eight ended up testing positive after the second test, Mardavich said.
Ironically, the first inmate who tested positive on the rapid test ended up negative after the molecular test. It was a fortuitous occurrence since a negative rapid-test result for that inmate could have led to a much larger outbreak because there would have been no reason to test the remainder of the inmates, Mardavich pointed out.
"We use it [the rapid test] as an early warning system," he said. "It's what we use it for."
Though he suspects COVID-19 entered the facility via someone from the outside, Mardavich said he wasn't sure what caused this latest outbreak.
The facility currently has about 70-80 inmates and about five to 10 inmates rotate in and out of the facility per week, he said.
None of the facility's inmates that Mardavich knows of has been vaccinated, but some staff have, he said. He did not know how many employees have received shots. The center has about 35 workers.
Residents of corrections facilities are included in Phase 1b for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the current phase for Virginia and the local health district.
Mardavich said he will request vaccinations for the inmates.
At the Danville City Jail, "We are working with the health department to get inmates vaccinated," said Sheriff Mike Mondul.
"We have communicated this week to discuss the number of inmates who will be in jail here for a time period that allows for both shots to be given and fully vaccinated," Mondul said.
Several staff members at the jail have been vaccinated, he said, adding that he did not know how many.
"We don't track the number of staff vaccinated as it isn't mandatory," he said. "All staff have had and do have the opportunity to get vaccinated through the portals the city of Danville has made available. They have been encouraged to get it."
The jail currently has 218 inmates and 90 staff members.
There is one case of COVID-19 at the jail, Mondul said.
"We received our first positive test on a new intake this morning," he said. "Only that one."
As for the adult detention center, it had a previous outbreak in December, when seven inmates tested positive.
In January, two inmates who tested positive on rapid tests ended up being false positives after follow-up molecular tests showed the inmates were negative.
But the detention center will continue using the rapid-result tests — which yield results in 15 minutes — because it's better to err on the side of caution, Mardavich said in February.
"They tend to have false positives, but we'd rather have that than have somebody positive and not know it," he said at the time.
The facility has been using rapid-test equipment on inmates since January. Positive results are double-checked by sending the sample to a lab in Richmond.
The rapid tests are administered with the same method as that for the molecular tests, through a nasal swab.
Similar in appearance to a pregnancy test, the rapid test involves putting the sample into a liquid, which is then put into a testing cassette for 15 minutes. It is then inserted into a machine that shows the results, which can be positive, negative or invalid.
Inmates who test positive for COVID-19 are placed in a sick bay, which is separated from the facility's general population, for 10 to 14 days.
All new inmates are quarantined for five days upon entering the detention center.
Masks are mandated in the secure areas of the facility for staff. Inmates are encouraged but not forced to wear them.