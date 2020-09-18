WATCH NOW: Slightly swollen, but no flooding expected along Dan River in Danville

Muddy water from a slightly swollen Dan River crashed over the dam near Union Street Bridge on Friday morning in Danville, but the National Weather Service didn't anticipate any flooding problems.
The remnants of what was Hurricane Sally — a Category 2 hurricane that dumped rain measured in feet along areas of the Gulf Coast — brought about 2 inches of rain over Danville on Thursday.
While elevated, the Dan River was only expected to reach about 14.9 feet, well below the 18-foot action level of flood stage. In the recent week, the river level in Danville has been under 6 feet.
Sunny skies and cooler temperatures are in the forecast through most of next week.
