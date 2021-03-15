WATCH NOW: Sovah Health-Danville parade honors frontline workers

Sovah Health-Danville hosted a drive-by parade Monday afternoon to commemorate the dedication and professionalism of frontline workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, which also recognized the one-year anniversary of Sovah Health setting up its incident command center in preparation for its first COVID-19 positive patient on March 13, 2020, included fire, police and emergency management personnel driving by the front of the hospital's main entrance on South Main Street.

"We want to remember and celebrate all the hard work, dedication, happy, and sad times we have gone through as a team this past year," Sovah Health Marketing Director Kelly Fitzgerald said in a news release.