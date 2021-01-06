WATCH NOW: Sovah Health-Danville records highest level of COVID-19 patients this week

Sovah Health officials are urging the community to practice COVID-19 prevention methods after the Danville facility reported its highest virus patient count Monday.

The local health system was treating 30 COVID-19 patients at its Danville campus Wednesday, the same number as two weeks ago. In Martinsville, 21 people were hospitalized, a decrease from 28 pm Dec. 23.

On Monday, there were 33 patients in Danville, marking the highest number so far. Sovah Health-Martinsville hit its highest number of patients — 28 — on Dec. 23.

"We urge our community to continue to follow the guidelines by masking, practicing social distancing, and frequent hand hygiene," Kelly Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for Sovah Health, wrote in a Wednesday email update.

Wednesday also saw triple-digit infection numbers just 10 shy of Friday's record of 188 in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. The recent bump brings the seven-day average caseload to 86, the highest for the local district.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While daily numbers fluctuate because of lab reporting time frames, Danville and Pittsylvania County are seeing an increase of cases, according to Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district. The impact of holiday gatherings also is starting to show up in the daily data.