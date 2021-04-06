WATCH NOW: Sovah Health-Danville to renovate, expand emergency department

The expansion will accommodate the increasing need for emergency services in the community the hospital serves, which includes Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina, officials said. It will improve patient and staff flow, expand triage and reduce wait times.

There were almost 50,000 visits to the emergency room in 2019, Larson said.

"Our emergency room is our hospital's front door, and the number of people who come through those doors is increasing exponentially each year," he said in a prepared statement. "We are so excited to have this opportunity to rebuild our ER into a first-class facility that is better suited to meet the growing needs of our community and will help our incredible emergency medicine team provide an even higher level of care to those we serve."

Once it's complete, the new emergency room will have a centrally located clinical workstation, making it faster and easier for clinicians to move through the space and provide a clear view of patients areas at all times, officials said. A new patient monitoring system will also be included in the project.

There have been no major upgrades to the emergency department since 1995, said Dr. Gary Miller, a cardiologist and a member of Danville City Council.

"It's time for a change," Miller said.