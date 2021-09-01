WATCH NOW: Sovah Health-Martinsville official: 'Current trajectory is not sustainable'

People show up every day at Sovah Health-Martinsville assuming the hospital will test them for COVID-19.

"We are not a testing site for COVID-19," Gunn-Nolan said. "We need to maintain our resources for those that are very sick and very ill."

Required changes

Anderson said his department receives calls regularly asking for the fire department to attend events in the community as in the past.

"I don't even mention it to my staff because I don't want to add to their stress," Anderson said. "It is a real situation, and we're all concerned about it.

"We ask our operation folks to tell us how we can do this better, and they say we are already doing the best we can."

But there is something the community can do to improve the situation both short-term and long-term.

"Think before you call, and if it's something you can pop an aspirin for — and I'm not a doctor, but if you can mitigate what you call for help for — because they will answer any call that gets dispatched," Hall said. "Sometimes there are more severe issues out there that they need to give their focus, and everybody's tired, everybody's exhausted."