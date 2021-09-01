WATCH NOW: Sovah Health-Martinsville official: 'Current trajectory is not sustainable'

The increased prevalence of COVID-19 has caused the Martinsville hospital to reach capacity at times, and ambulances are being diverted to other hospitals, sometimes as far away as Roanoke.
"The current situation has pushed us to the max," Sovah Health-Martinsville Chief Medical Officer Sheranda Gunn-Nolan. "The current trajectory is not sustainable."
Gunn-Nolan joined other officials in a COVID-19 briefing via Zoom on Wednesday morning, including Henry County Administrator Tim Hall.
"There are whole groups of people getting burned out, and that includes our public safety staff, our dispatchers ... they're getting exhausted," Hall said. "Our folks that run our calls; they are just flat-out tired; and they get up every day and do it again."
Martinsville Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Ted Anderson said he echoed Hall's assessment of the state of the community's first responders.
"To say the situation is emergent would be an understatement," Anderson said. "We are burned out, and it started last year when we lost a whole shift that fell victim to COVID-19.
"Our staff usually works 24 hours on and 48 hours off, but while the others recovered, the rest of the staff had to work 24 hours on and 24 hours off.
"On top of the threat of COVID and the PPE [personal protective equipment] they have to wear and the mental stress that goes along with it, it was really bad. Everyone recovered from COVID-19, but we're still trying to recover from the toll this has taken, and with COVID making a return, it's a real problem."
Gunn-Nolan said Martinsville's hospital is now in the same situation as many other facilities across the country.
"I talk to providers everywhere across the nation, and we all face similar concerns. Perhaps we are in a little better position at this point, but we're fearful we are going to be where they are soon," she said. "With the increase in COVID-19 our need for ICU-level beds, our need for life support, ventilator support, true aggressive management of these patients and resources is not always readily available.
"We do reach a max where we cannot safely continue to intake more people within our facility."
Gunn-Nolan said Martinsville is not immune to the nursing shortage being felt across the country, and the hospital will not accept a patient when there are not enough caretakers.
"We by no means will compromise our quality care, so the facility goes on diversion at times which means if you are in an emergency situation, we will stabilize you before moving you on to another facility that would potentially have room."
When a hospital is on diversion, it does not mean the emergency department is closed but that the current emergency patient load exceeds the staff's ability to treat additional patients promptly.
Federal law requires that a hospital may not refuse to stabilize a patient presented to its facility.
4-hour calls
Anderson said the Martinsville Fire and EMS had implemented a plan to prepare for the increased frequency with which Sovah Health-Martinsville reaches capacity.
"Because of diversion, we worked out a plan to take care of our patients, but it comes at an expense, and it's not just monetary," Anderson said. "Whatever shift that gets off, they give the shift coming on four names of people that will remain on call and will get called back if the hospital has to divert.
"Rocky Mount [Carilion] can be full, and North Carolina is turning us away, so we've had to go as far as Roanoke, and that means a unit on call that would normally be back in service in 90 minutes could be out of service over four hours."
Anderson said if his department gets two calls at the same time that leaves only two people at the department available for the next call.
"We're not the only ones dealing with it," said Anderson. "We have a mutual-aid agreement, so if the county is unable to respond then we try to cover them and vice-versa.
"We've had delays in getting calls covered because of long transport times."
Anderson said when a diversion is called and four people are called back in to handle out-of-town transports, his department still has to maintain the ability to fight a fire.
"It's an extra strain to work a shift that morning and then come back and sometimes work 48 hours straight," Anderson said.
'Maxed out'
The notion of sending a patient somewhere else is a new experience for the staff at Sovah Health-Martinsville.
"It's because our internal resources are maxed out, and we're running into that quite frequently, and I know facilities around us do as well," Gunn-Nolan said. "It's unheard of because it's something that as a market, Sovah Health has not had to encounter. Even when our larger hospitals around us were needing diversion we've always been able to make it work, we've always had those resources available.
"It's truly COVID-19 and our current status that's pushing it to the max and to the limit, so if we continue to take on more and more and more there's only so much that's humanly possible."
Gunn-Nolan said as of Wednesday morning, there were 30 COVID-19 patients at Sovah's Danville campus and 13 at Martinsville.
"We continue to care for very sick COVID-19 patients, and with the rapid rise in COVID-19, we are highly concerned about the current rate," she said. "Where we are right now is just not sustainable.
"Things have to change. That's the end of the story. We can't sustain where we're at right now."
People show up every day at Sovah Health-Martinsville assuming the hospital will test them for COVID-19.
"We are not a testing site for COVID-19," Gunn-Nolan said. "We need to maintain our resources for those that are very sick and very ill."
Required changes
Anderson said his department receives calls regularly asking for the fire department to attend events in the community as in the past.
"I don't even mention it to my staff because I don't want to add to their stress," Anderson said. "It is a real situation, and we're all concerned about it.
"We ask our operation folks to tell us how we can do this better, and they say we are already doing the best we can."
But there is something the community can do to improve the situation both short-term and long-term.
"Think before you call, and if it's something you can pop an aspirin for — and I'm not a doctor, but if you can mitigate what you call for help for — because they will answer any call that gets dispatched," Hall said. "Sometimes there are more severe issues out there that they need to give their focus, and everybody's tired, everybody's exhausted."
Said Anderson: "Think about if what you got going on is a true emergency. If it's not life threatening, then the time you're taking away may be from someone who really needs us."
Hall said the power to curb the current situation rests with the public.
"We have the ability to change this and that's the irritating thing," Hall said. "We have the ability to make an impact and for the life of me, I just don't know why we just don't make a better effort."
Scary forecast
Gunn-Nolan said she did not understand why so many people still shun the protection a vaccination provides.
"It's scary when we look at predictions through the winter, we're still fighting this fight and quite frankly it's unsustainable and unacceptable that we still have so many patients that are losing their lives over something that could have been prevented, something that could have saved their life that's free, readily available and easily accessed in the community and yet, here we are," she said. "The health care community has become overwhelmed now, and the predictions that continue into the winter just gets worse.
"Again, I ask: How many more people have to lose their life before we understand that?"
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.