WATCH NOW: Sovah Health officials: This is how vaccinations are being distributed

Side effects

The main side effects of the vaccine are sore arm, she said, with possibility of headache, fevers or chills possible. Tylenol or Motrin should be enough to alleviate those symptoms.

She said she only had a slight headache after she received the vaccine, not even enough to take a pain reliever.

On the internet there are many inaccurate claims of other side effects that simply aren’t true, she said. News reports from the UK, which has had the vaccine longer than the U.S., talk about some reactions, but it has been found that the people who reported them already had been suffering from those conditions before receiving the vaccine.

People who get the vaccine are monitored for 15 minutes afterward just to make sure “you don’t have an acute reaction,” she said.

“It is important to note that this vaccine does not cause COVID-19. It is not capable of doing that,” Gunn said.

Changed limits

The vaccine has been approved for all people over the age of 16, even pregnant or breastfeeding women, she said.