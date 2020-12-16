WATCH NOW: Sovah Health officials: This is how vaccinations are being distributed

Sovah Health in Danville and Martinsville each have received 975 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and are administering them in small batches, as they get used to the process.
On Tuesday, the day the vaccine was received, 10 doctors and nurses in Danville and 15 in Martinsville were vaccinated.
“Part of this way to try to make sure that we understood the relatively complex processes for reconstituting” the vaccine, Sovah-Danville Chief Operating Officer John Kent said during a news conference Wednesday over Zoom.
The vaccine arrives at minus 80 or minus 90 degrees Celsius, has to be thawed to room temperature, diluted with an exact amount of saline solution, “mixed in a very specific way, and then it can be drawn and used in a very specified amount of time,” Kent said.
The vaccine comes in batches of five, so staff are scheduled five at a time to be vaccinated, with a goal of vaccinating 20 or 25 people at each hospital daily during these early days of the vaccine, distribution, Sovah-Martinsville CEO Dale Alward said.
Sovah-Danville CEO Alan Larson said the first employees who will be vaccinated will be those with direct contact with COVID-19 patients, including medical providers and housekeeping staff, following the protocol established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Virginia Department of Health.
The hospitals combined have 2,500 employees, and the doses will be given to people in the order specified by the CDC and VDH. Although the direct health care providers will receive the vaccine soon, the hospital administrators “are not on that list,” Larson said.
The vaccine most likely would be available to the general public by spring, Larson said.
Pfizer's vaccine
The vaccine being given now is an mRNA vaccine manufactured by Pfizer.
“This is not a live vaccine,” Chief Medical Officer Sheranda Gunn-Nolan said. “mRNA vaccines have been used for quite some time on the research side of things, with cancer in particular. The reason they haven’t been used for a viral vaccine is the necessity of this super-cold freezer for storage makes it a little less practical to distribute.
“The nice part about that is the vaccine does not have those extra preservatives, and those preservatives are usually what people have reactions to or side effects from.”
The mRNA is injected into the body, causing the body “to make some viral protein pieces” to prompt the body’s immune response, she said. The mRNA pieces and the protein pieces are destroyed in the body, which afterward has the immunity process to destroy such pieces for future encounters.
“The two shots are necessary with this vaccine protocol,” she said. After those two introductions of the mRNA, “your body creates this army, and it’s ready to continue that fight.”
“The point of doing this is so, when your body is encountering COVID-19 again, a few weeks after it’s mounted its full immune response, it’s able to recognize that this is something it should not continue to incorporate into the body … and it can fight it before it creates the full symptoms,” she said.
Each hospital plans to administer all of its 975 doses because officials expect to receive soon more shipments, which will provide those second doses in time, Larson said.
The hospitals are using the Pfizer vaccine and expect to get the Moderna vaccine as soon as it is approved, followed by other companies’ vaccines as they become available, Larson said.
The Moderna vaccine is going through the approval process with the Food and Drug Administration, Kent said, and possibly would be available next week.
Gunn said the difference between the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines “really comes down to how that vaccine is made.” Both must be stored frozen, but Moderna’s not as cold as Pfizer’s.
The Pfizer vaccine has a 94% efficacy, Gunn-Nolan said.
Side effects
The main side effects of the vaccine are sore arm, she said, with possibility of headache, fevers or chills possible. Tylenol or Motrin should be enough to alleviate those symptoms.
She said she only had a slight headache after she received the vaccine, not even enough to take a pain reliever.
On the internet there are many inaccurate claims of other side effects that simply aren’t true, she said. News reports from the UK, which has had the vaccine longer than the U.S., talk about some reactions, but it has been found that the people who reported them already had been suffering from those conditions before receiving the vaccine.
People who get the vaccine are monitored for 15 minutes afterward just to make sure “you don’t have an acute reaction,” she said.
“It is important to note that this vaccine does not cause COVID-19. It is not capable of doing that,” Gunn said.
Changed limits
The vaccine has been approved for all people over the age of 16, even pregnant or breastfeeding women, she said.
Earlier this week, it had been advised that pregnant or breastfeeding women not get the vaccine, but that advice has changed, she said. Earlier this week the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology stated that those women “should not be denied the vaccine.”
“It was a last minute change. I’m thankful for that change,” which would allow protection from the dangers of COVID-19, she said.
Ethical issues
Kent talked about a concern some people have expressed over vaccines: The question on whether or not they were developed using “cells from electively aborted fetuses.”
The Pfizer and Moderna “have no ethical challenges and no ties back to these cell lines from aborted fetuses,” he said. “The challenge behind that is a concern that vaccines or other medical products from cell lines that originated from electively aborted fetuses. … Some of the ones that are to come do apparently have some tie-back to some of the abortions that were done back in the ’60s, cell lines that have been propagated over time since then.”
Hospital officials continue “to work and have a series of conferences with both the VHHA [Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association] and VHD [Virginia Department of Health] multiple times throughout the week planning and organizing for the ongoing rollout of the vaccine and are excited to play our part initially getting health care providers vaccinated and supporting efforts for the broader community when the time comes,” Kent said.
“We are excited there’s this ray of hope for the conclusion of a long-fought battle,” Gunn-Nolan said.
Said Alward: “We’re excited to have something in our hands that we can arm folks with literally, no pun intended.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
