Watch now: State group visits Sovah Health-Danville to honor workers
Watch now: State group visits Sovah Health-Danville to honor workers

Representatives with the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association came to Sovah Health-Danville on Wednesday as part of a weeklong tour to visit to hospitals around the commonwealth to show thanks and appreciation to medical professionals. These health heroes care for their communities, protect public health and have repeatedly risen to the occasion during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization said. A table of sweet treats were available to the workers as a small token of appreciation. The early morning event also featured a parade by emergency services vehicle to salute the hospital's workforce.

