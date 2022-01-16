Watch now: Storm delivers icy blast to Dan River Region

A powerful winter storm blasted the Dan River Region on Sunday leaving behind a frozen crusty coating on nearly every surface.

Snow started falling early in the morning and quickly covered the landscape with a light layer of powder. With temperatures in the low 20s — a tad colder than predicted — the snowfall stuck to roads making for slippery conditions instantly.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg reported about 1 to 3 inches of a snow-and-sleet mix was expected to accumulate along with a layer of ice on top. The frozen precipitation coupled with wind gusts up to 35 mph may spark power outages, forecasters noted.

The region remained under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Monday.

"Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice," forecasters wrote in the warning. "Travel conditions will deteriorate and could quickly become very difficult."

The Danville Police Department asked residents to avoid driving. Shortly before noon Sunday, police reported three wrecks in the storm, according to city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix. One vehicle hit a parked car and the two other incidents involved single vehicles.

No injures were reported in any of the collisions.

The Virginia Department of Transportation also urged motorists to keep off the roads Sunday and into Monday when winds were expected to increase and could bring down trees and power lines, adding more issues especially to rural areas.

Danville crews started scraping the major roads at about 9:15 a.m. and were expected to continue until the snow and sleet stoped falling, Hendrix said. Then they'll make one final pass and move to collector streets.

Even major thoroughfares like Riverside Drive still had an icy coating at about noon Sunday. However a convoy of city snowplows were observed along Central Boulevard making quick work to improve road conditions even as a mix of sleet and freezing rain continued to fall.

The Virginia State Police reminded residents to not pass snowplows while they are working to clear a path on the roads.

The Danville Regional Airport also closed Sunday morning because of weather problems.

Only minor power issues surfaced in the early part of the storm for Danville Utilities. Before 10 a.m., about 18 customers lost electricity in the Davis Drive and Terry Avenue area off Piney Forest Road and Franklin Turnpike, Hendrix reported. Another issue impacted 15 customers in the Medley Road area of Halifax County, also served by Danville Utilities.

City power employees were ready to work staggered 16-hour shifts, and a Florida-based utility with 26 crew members arrived Saturday ahead of the storm to assist.

If residents lose power, they should not call 911, Hendrix stressed. Instead, the number for Danville Utilities is 434-773-8300 to report the outage.

More vehicles had emerged by midday but many Danville residents appeared content to spend a day inside. Only a few people were spotted out-and-about on West Main Street including a jogger braving the frigid conditions. Over in Chatham, Holt Street was closed to traffic to allow for sledding, Mayor Will Pace posted on Facebook.

The large system was spreading winter weather of some form over a majority of Virginia. On Friday, then-Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency to put in places resources as needed.

The complex weather maker perplexed forecasters with an almost last-minute shift to more ice which lowered earlier snowfall forecasts. Drawing moisture from the Atlantic Ocean, the warm air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will cause the snow to change to sleet and freezing rain.

Even the shift proved to be a battle with the sleet line moving, then retreating in the morning.

Areas toward the mountains were in line to get the most snow, but even those totals were lowered Sunday morning when more sleet emerged into the forecast picture.

