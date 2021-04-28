WATCH NOW: Study drives new parking time limits in downtown Danville

"I will have to find other parking," Richardson said outside the business.

The two-hour time limit allows her to get some work done before moving her car.

"I'm not too pleased," she said. "It's inconvenient."

Also, girls attending dance classes are commonly inside the studio for more than an hour, Richardson added.

Shopping

As for shoppers on Main Street, the one-hour limit will hinder those who want to browse at two or three businesses and then go grab a bite to eat at a restaurant, said Brenda Rising, supervisor at River District Artisans.

"They're biting their nose off to spite their face," Rising said of officials' changes to the parking time limits.

Kelvin Perry, project manager in Danville's Office of Economic Development, said city officials want to make sure parking spaces are being used by people shopping downtown.

"As we continue to see downtown grow, we've got to create an environment where we are encouraging people to come into the River District and they can have a place to park," Perry said.