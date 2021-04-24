WATCH NOW: Suicide group says pandemic helps open conversation on mental health

Whenever Sierra Jade Petty experiences suicidal thoughts, she takes three deep breaths and feels better. But it wasn't always that easy to stave off those ideations.
"Five years ago, it took three minutes," Petty said during an interview at Ballad Brewing on Friday afternoon.
The 24-year-old Danville resident has had anxiety and panic attacks since she was 5 years old.
As difficult as dealing with mental illness can be, Petty said she feels like she is in a strong personal position as many people have dealt with social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of suicides in the Dan River region has remained steady, while fewer people took their own lives nationwide in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, job losses and restrictions on social gatherings.
Nationally, deaths by suicide declined by 5.6% in 2020, according to provisional data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to preliminary figures for 2020 from the Virginia Department of Health, the number of suicides increased slightly in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District from 17 in 2019 to 20 last year.
But that most recent annual figure is lower than in 2018 and 2016, when the district saw 29 and 23 suicides, respectively, according to state health department numbers. The Dan River Region had 17 people take their own lives in 2017.
Numbers give hope
"The local reaction is hopeful," Lorrie Eanes-Brooks, Virginia board secretary for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, said of the national figures. "I believe the numbers are decreasing because the pandemic has opened up the conversation further regarding mental health."
Eanes-Brooks, who lives in Danville, also serves as public policy chair for the state foundation.
Statewide and in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, the numbers of suicides are in line with what has been seen in the last several years, said Kathrin "Rosie" Hobron, statewide forensic epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health.
"Unlike fatal drug overdoses, where both Virginia and most other states in the U.S. are reporting an enormous increase in overdose deaths, Virginia is not seeing that in suicides," Hobron said, adding that she does not know of any states reporting huge increases in their suicide numbers.
Such a scenario is "pretty interesting" since drug use and suicide carry a lot of the same risk factors, Hobron pointed out.
"You would assume that if one was increasing, so would the other," she said. "However, we just aren't seeing that in the data."
People are using available services and with new ways to access those services, it has been easier for some to get needed help, Eanes-Brooks said.
"We still need to be self-aware and willing to ask for assistance when we need it," she said. "We also need to check in on our community members to ensure that they are getting the services needed."
The stigma attached to depression and suicide is not quite as bad as it used to be, Eanes-Brooks added.
As for Petty, she doesn't discuss suicidal thoughts much, not because it's a taboo subject, but because she is better able to deal with them now.
"It's not something I talk about very often because I have coping mechanisms in place," Petty said.
In-patient hospitalizations for self-harm in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District are also on their way down compared to years past, according to figures from the state health department.
Through June 30 — the latest date available — there were 22 in-patient hospitalizations for self-harm in the district, according to the Virginia Department of Health. For all of 2019, there were 40, a drop of roughly a third from 63 and 61 in 2018 and 2017, respectively. There were 51 in 2016.
New support group
Petty, co-chair of the local American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Out of the Darkness Walk, recently started a support group for those struggling with mental illness, Just Friends Danville, VA. The group has 179 members and is on Facebook.
The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services offers programs to help alleviate mental illness, including training in partnership with the state's 40 locally-run community services boards designed for adults who interact with young people, such as Youth Mental First Aid training and Adverse Childhood Experience training, said department spokesperson Meghan McGuire.
Also, Lock and Talk Virginia promotes safe and responsible storage of guns, medications, and other lethal means through training and distribution of free cable and trigger locks for firearms and locking medication boxes, McGuire said.
Anyone feeling overwhelmed can call the National Suicide Prevention lifeline at 800-273-8255. Also, the TextLine is available-text “TALK” to 741-741.
The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services offers a "warmline," VA COPES, which offers those struggling with grief, anxiety, isolation and stress associated with the COVID-19 pandemic to call or text a peer who provides emotional support, listening and referrals. That number can be contacted at (877) 349-6428 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.