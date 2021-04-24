WATCH NOW: Suicide group says pandemic helps open conversation on mental health

"We still need to be self-aware and willing to ask for assistance when we need it," she said. "We also need to check in on our community members to ensure that they are getting the services needed."

The stigma attached to depression and suicide is not quite as bad as it used to be, Eanes-Brooks added.

As for Petty, she doesn't discuss suicidal thoughts much, not because it's a taboo subject, but because she is better able to deal with them now.

"It's not something I talk about very often because I have coping mechanisms in place," Petty said.

In-patient hospitalizations for self-harm in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District are also on their way down compared to years past, according to figures from the state health department.

Through June 30 — the latest date available — there were 22 in-patient hospitalizations for self-harm in the district, according to the Virginia Department of Health. For all of 2019, there were 40, a drop of roughly a third from 63 and 61 in 2018 and 2017, respectively. There were 51 in 2016.

New support group