 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: The delta variant hasn't officially surfaced in the Dan River Region. But, it's likely already here.
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

WATCH NOW: The delta variant hasn't officially surfaced in the Dan River Region. But, it's likely already here.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As of Friday, the delta variant of the novel coronavirus hadn't officially surfaced in Danville or Pittsylvania County.

But that doesn't mean it's not here.

That's because not all COVID-19 positive tests are available to undergo a process to determine a specific variant. 

"It is very likely that these variants are more common in our communities than the number of reported cases suggest," Dr. Brandy Darby, a veterinary epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health, told the Register & Bee.

The process for variant detection is known as whole genome sequencing and is only performed in a subset of samples, she said. Sequencing lets health experts identify variants to see if new linages are emerging, and it also serves as a gauge to mark trends in the state.

Since only a small sampling is used, it's likely many more cases, hospitalizations and deaths have happened at the hands of a variety of variants circulating around the commonwealth than a database updated once a week indicates. There’s also a time gap between when an infection takes hold and when health officials discover the variant variety. 

So far, variants have been detected in 19 COVID-19 cases in Danville and Pittsylvania County. One case was the beta variant, a version of the virus first found in South Africa. The rest are the alpha variant, a strain discovered in the United Kingdom that became dominate in Virginia earlier this year.

In the local health district, at least two hospitalizations and one death are blamed on variants. 

The University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute on Friday declared the delta variant was — or soon will be — the new dominant in Virginia.

The variant is a concern among health experts based on evidence showing it can spread more easily between people. The delta strain also appears to cause more severe illness.

However, so far studies show the current vaccines guard against the latest variants.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"It’s important that everyone is aware of the Delta variant, so they can take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones," Darby told the Register & Bee. "Every time the virus gets an opportunity to infect a new host, there’s an opportunity for the virus to mutate and change in a way that allows for a new variant to emerge."

UVa researchers previously have said the delta variant creates a risk for areas with low vaccination rates, including Southside Virginia. Less than half of the adults in Danville and Pittsylvania County are fully vaccinated, although health officials acknowledge the vaccination figures may be underreported.

Vaccination rates

Comparison of vaccination rates in Danville and Pittsylvania County with Virginia.

Location Adults fully vaccinated Adults with at least one dose Population fully vaccinated Population with at least one dose
Danville 46% 53% 37% 43%
Pittsylvania County 43% 48% 35% 40%
Virginia 62% 70% 51% 58%

For example, residents who received a vaccine in neighboring North Carolina aren't counted in Virginia. It's the same for someone who received COVID-19 shots from the Veterans Administration, since that's part of a federal program.

"People who are not yet fully vaccinated are not protected," Darby said. "These people should continue to follow public health recommendations like wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated areas, and washing their hands often."

Darby said the easiest way to slow the COVID-19 spread is to get more shots into more arms.

Growth trajectory

Friday's UVa report shows the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is in a slow growth trajectory. That means cases are increasing, but not at a level that's considered a surge. Neighboring health districts — West Piedmont and Southside — are also seeing slow growth.

Latest data

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights Pittsylvania County as a locality with a substantial risk of COVID-19 spread. Based on a 4-tier system, that's the second highest designation, and only 11% of localities are in this level. Danville is ranked as a moderate risk, the second lowest classification, along with a majority — 42% — of other jurisdictions in the United States.

The CDC uses a plethora of factors to gauge the burden of COVID-19 on individual communities in designating the risks. Current caseloads, positivity rates and hospitalizations are among the details the federal agency uses to give a snapshot of the pandemic at local levels.

Friday's UVa report shows the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is in a slow growth trajectory. That means cases are increasing, but not at a level that's considered a surge. Neighboring health districts — West Piedmont and Southside — are also seeing slow growth.

Across the state, cases have stopped the stead decline over recent months after plateauing at very low levels.

Projections show a slight bump in cases over the next month.

Data trends

  • Still at the lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, daily infection rates in Danville and Pittsylvania County have nudged upward in recent weeks.
  • In Pittsylvania County, virus cases have been increasing for 27 days, longer than the 14-day threshold the state health department uses to define a trend. Danville's cases have been on the rise for 13 days, so the health department officially terms the city's infections as fluctuating.
  • The positivity rate has risen for 24 days in Pittsylvania County and 16 days in Danville, establishing an upward trend in both localities.
  • The city also is seeing an increase in the percent of COVID-19 cases among health care workers over the last 26 days. In Pittsylvania County, that figure has been going down for the last eight days.
  • Cases associated with outbreaks have been rising for 22 days in Danville, but decreasing for eight days in the county.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert