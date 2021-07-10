WATCH NOW: The delta variant hasn't officially surfaced in the Dan River Region. But, it's likely already here.

As of Friday, the delta variant of the novel coronavirus hadn't officially surfaced in Danville or Pittsylvania County.

But that doesn't mean it's not here.

That's because not all COVID-19 positive tests are available to undergo a process to determine a specific variant.

"It is very likely that these variants are more common in our communities than the number of reported cases suggest," Dr. Brandy Darby, a veterinary epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health, told the Register & Bee.

The process for variant detection is known as whole genome sequencing and is only performed in a subset of samples, she said. Sequencing lets health experts identify variants to see if new linages are emerging, and it also serves as a gauge to mark trends in the state.

Since only a small sampling is used, it's likely many more cases, hospitalizations and deaths have happened at the hands of a variety of variants circulating around the commonwealth than a database updated once a week indicates. There’s also a time gap between when an infection takes hold and when health officials discover the variant variety.