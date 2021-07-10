WATCH NOW: The delta variant hasn't officially surfaced in the Dan River Region. But, it's likely already here.

As of Friday, the delta variant of the novel coronavirus hadn't officially surfaced in Danville or Pittsylvania County.
But that doesn't mean it's not here.
That's because not all COVID-19 positive tests are available to undergo a process to determine a specific variant.
"It is very likely that these variants are more common in our communities than the number of reported cases suggest," Dr. Brandy Darby, a veterinary epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health, told the Register & Bee.
The process for variant detection is known as whole genome sequencing and is only performed in a subset of samples, she said. Sequencing lets health experts identify variants to see if new linages are emerging, and it also serves as a gauge to mark trends in the state.
Since only a small sampling is used, it's likely many more cases, hospitalizations and deaths have happened at the hands of a variety of variants circulating around the commonwealth than a database updated once a week indicates. There’s also a time gap between when an infection takes hold and when health officials discover the variant variety.
So far, variants have been detected in 19 COVID-19 cases in Danville and Pittsylvania County. One case was the beta variant, a version of the virus first found in South Africa. The rest are the alpha variant, a strain discovered in the United Kingdom that became dominate in Virginia earlier this year.
In the local health district, at least two hospitalizations and one death are blamed on variants.
The University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute on Friday declared the delta variant was — or soon will be — the new dominant in Virginia.
The variant is a concern among health experts based on evidence showing it can spread more easily between people. The delta strain also appears to cause more severe illness.
However, so far studies show the current vaccines guard against the latest variants.
"It’s important that everyone is aware of the Delta variant, so they can take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones," Darby told the Register & Bee. "Every time the virus gets an opportunity to infect a new host, there’s an opportunity for the virus to mutate and change in a way that allows for a new variant to emerge."
UVa researchers previously have said the delta variant creates a risk for areas with low vaccination rates, including Southside Virginia. Less than half of the adults in Danville and Pittsylvania County are fully vaccinated, although health officials acknowledge the vaccination figures may be underreported.
Vaccination rates
|Location
|Adults fully vaccinated
|Adults with at least one dose
|Population fully vaccinated
|Population with at least one dose
|Danville
|46%
|53%
|37%
|43%
|Pittsylvania County
|43%
|48%
|35%
|40%
|Virginia
|62%
|70%
|51%
|58%
For example, residents who received a vaccine in neighboring North Carolina aren't counted in Virginia. It's the same for someone who received COVID-19 shots from the Veterans Administration, since that's part of a federal program.
"People who are not yet fully vaccinated are not protected," Darby said. "These people should continue to follow public health recommendations like wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated areas, and washing their hands often."
Darby said the easiest way to slow the COVID-19 spread is to get more shots into more arms.
Latest data
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights Pittsylvania County as a locality with a substantial risk of COVID-19 spread. Based on a 4-tier system, that's the second highest designation, and only 11% of localities are in this level. Danville is ranked as a moderate risk, the second lowest classification, along with a majority — 42% — of other jurisdictions in the United States.
The CDC uses a plethora of factors to gauge the burden of COVID-19 on individual communities in designating the risks. Current caseloads, positivity rates and hospitalizations are among the details the federal agency uses to give a snapshot of the pandemic at local levels.
Friday's UVa report shows the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is in a slow growth trajectory. That means cases are increasing, but not at a level that's considered a surge. Neighboring health districts — West Piedmont and Southside — are also seeing slow growth.