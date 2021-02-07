WATCH NOW: Thousands in region have registered for the COVID-19 vaccine through Danville's online portal

About 8,000 people in the Dan River Region have registered for the COVID-19 vaccine through a portal created by the city of Danville, one of several paths created by community leaders to encourage the public to sign up to get their shots.
"We have a mixture of city and county residents," as well as people from other nearby localities who have signed up, Danville City Manager Ken Larking said.
Danville has one of the higher vaccination distribution rates in the state, based on data from the Virginia Department of Health, more than double that of Pittsylvania County, where geography and attitude are affecting the distribution plan.
Based on data collected by VDH the city had a vaccination rate of 16,152 per 100,000 population as of Sunday, with 6,708 having received the first dose and 936 have been fully vaccinated with both doses.
Higher vaccination rates are mostly in the southwestern region of the state and along the western border, as well as part of northern Virginia. Washington County in southwest Virginia has a rate of 19,929 per 100,000 people, the data show.
Pittsylvania County's rate is 6,729 per 100,000 is one of the lower rates in the state, with 4,061 doses administered and 423 fully vaccinated.
"As an extremely rural, spread-out county, one of the biggest challenges Pittsylvania County faces is reaching our residents with information," Pittsylvania County spokesman Caleb Ayers said.
There is also a reluctance among some residents to get the vaccine, Ayers said.
"This is a common challenge across the country," he said.
Pittsylvania County officials began a social media campaign highlighting county employees, volunteers and first responders who have taken the vaccine and explain why took it, Ayers said.
The county has also set up a page on its website to encourage residents to register on the VDH's online portal.
"The vaccine page has become one of the most viewed on our website," Ayers said. That page is at http://www.danvilleva.gov/PittDanSignup.
The county also is getting the word out about the vaccine via social media, radio, a new county podcast called PittCo Happenings, local media and on digital message boards in the county's libraries and in downtown Chatham, Ayers said.
Because of the overwhelming response for the COVID-19 vaccine that bogged down phone systems, the city of Danville teamed up with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District to make registering easier via its portal.
The website, launched last month, does not reserve a vaccine or actually create an appointment. It collects the contact information so the health department can reach out to residents to make an appointment when a vaccine is available.
Larking said he hopes to merge Danville's portal with a centralized portal that is in the works statewide.
County clinics coming
"As we have vaccines and determine that your group is to be vaccinated, we will notify you to register," said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
The health department's first two vaccine clinics were in Danville, which could be another reason why Danville's vaccination rate is so much higher than the county's.
But there are clinics coming up in Pittsylvania County, and one was held at Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Association on Saturday.
"The one this weekend is in Pittsylvania County," Spillmann said. "We hope to conduct the next one in Pittsylvania County, as well."
The Cherrystone clinic focused on the elderly and communities of color, Spillmann said.
Meeting the demand of those who have signed up on the portal likely will take through much of the summer for the first and second doses, he said.
"It depends upon vaccine supply and vaccinators available," Spillmann said.
Vaccines are being distributed to health districts in the state based on population, he said.
"Many factors contribute to the timing and logistics," he said. "Supply and capacity will continue to change in the coming weeks and months. Eventually, we expect to receive a sufficient supply to vaccinate all who want it."
Larking agreed that it is difficult to gauge how much vaccine the area will get over a given time.
"We're just starting out in this process and learning as we go, and we don't have a good grasp of what the supply is coming to our area," Larking said. "It kind of forces us to be nimble and basically do pop-up vaccine events."
Supplies lagging
Currently, the demand for the vaccine outweighs the limited supplies. Residents who provide information by way of the portal may not get a return call or email for days or weeks. It's also highly possible residents may not be scheduled for a vaccine appointment for weeks or even months.
"The purpose of the portal is to get contact information for those ready and willing to get their vaccine, so that when a new clinic is open, we can quickly notify them to make an appointment," Spillmann said last month. "It will be a two-step process.”
The local health district is in Phase 1b, which includes residents 65 and older and select essential workers, as well as people between 18 and 64 with underlying health conditions. Vaccinations for those workers are being coordinated through employers, the health department has said.
Precautions important
Officials urge residents to be patient after registering online by not calling or emailing to check on a status. Residents will be contacted as soon as possible.
Residents should continue to monitor health department websites and local news for information on pre-registration portals and procedures, Spillmann said.
“Meanwhile, precautions remain important in our fight against this pandemic,” Spillmann said. “Please continue to practice the three Ws: Wear your mask, Wash your hands and Watch your distance.”