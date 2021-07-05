WATCH NOW: Tommy Trent, a well-known farmer across Southside Virginia, is laid to rest in the soil he worked

Tommy Trent is laid to rest as he lived: wearing jeans and a pocket T-shirt and in the family cemetery in the middle of his orchard in the rolling Patrick County hills.
Cyclone “Tommy” Thomas Trent Jr., a Critz farmer who was as popular at farmers markets for his wit and cheer as much for his plentiful and low-priced fruits and vegetables, died unexpectedly on Wednesday at the age of 77.
He and his wife, Jane, “had been out and about that day” looking for a tractor part, first in Rocky Mount and then in Danville, said their daughter, Karen Trent Collins, who lives nearby. Their other daughter is Dana Dehart. The couple finished their errand with hot dogs at Adams Grocery in Sanville and went home.
That’s where he died, at around 1 p.m.
“I think that’s where he wanted to be, was at home — his way his terms, that kind of thing,” Collins said.
Farming heritage
Trent grew up on the family farm, which then mostly produced apples and tobacco. As the only son, with two sisters, “he was going to carry on with the farming,” his daughter said.
It wasn’t all work: Her father “was not a wild child, but definitely into adventure,” his daughter said.
When he was a young guy, he flew an airplane, even skipping school sometimes to go to the Ridgeway airport to fly, she said.
Her mother, the former Jane Willard, grew up in Eden, and the pair met when she came to the farm to buy apples, Collins said. They eloped in South Carolina. This month would have been their 55th anniversary.
During winters between 1979 and about 2005, he drove a truck to the West, she said. He’d bring a load of furniture to California and return with produce.
His son Thomas still follows that pattern, driving a truck in winter and farming in summer. Father and son “were just about as inseparable as my mama” and father, Collins said.
The truck-driving stopped after her mother was hurt in a car accident, but “she’s good now,” Collins said.
Family farm
Because it’s hard to find help, it’s just family who work the farm, Collins said. She is a Registered Nurse who works in Greensboro, N.C., as well as on the farm.
The kids come along too. Collins said she loads the truck with a cooler with snacks and drinks, and her sons ask excitedly, ‘Mommy, which field are we going to?’”
In the field, the cousins play together while the adults work. As the kids get older, they start farming. “Two weeks ago my niece learned how to string tomatoes. All the kids learned how to sucker tomatoes last year,” she said.
The Trent family generally grow the first round of tomatoes over about an acre, increasing to the final crops over 2 or 3 acres, Collins said. Every day it’s one thing or another: Cucumbers and squash need to be picked every other day.
He grew apples and peaches, soybeans, corn, cabbage and peppers as well, and sometimes sweet potatoes, she said. There have been years he would grow an entire crop for a distributor as well.
He sold the produce out of his truck Wednesday and Saturday mornings at the farmers market in Martinsville, and his son Thomas sells on Wednesday afternoons at the market in Danville. Though her father liked the farmers market in Stuart, he didn’t sell there because that market doesn’t have a set-up to sell straight from the truck as the others do, she said.
Word spreads quickly when they have excess to sell at home, and regular customers come throughout the summer. Then, starting each Sept. 1, they sell apples and other produce each day of the week at their house until noon.
“Monday, they had diced and then fertilized the land,” she said. “Tuesday and Wednesday the intent was to pub the plastic down” for the late crops of tomatoes, cabbage, squash and cucumbers before the heavy rain of Thursday, but his passing on Wednesday interrupted that.
On Thursday when the weather would allow, they got that plastic down and mowed the field.
“That’s how we’ve always kind of done it,” she said. “It’s a family thing,” working together.
Humble man
“He would tell you, ‘I’m not important. I’m just a normal human being,’ but he was gracious to people and he knew who was in need,” Collins said. “If you were on a fixed income, or he knew your spouse passed away, he wanted to help. That was his goal … he was like, ‘You have to be giving,’ in that sense of the farming kind of way.”
Farmers at markets and their customers have good relationships, she said, which he appreciated. “You’re going to the market because you’re getting a deal, meeting the farmer, knowing who you’re getting it from.”
He also always enjoyed making the rounds to visit with the other farmers at market, she said.
Grover Roark had a stand at the Martinsville Uptown Farmers Market Saturday morning and said his place was on one side of Critz in Patrick County and Trent’s place was on the other side.
“I’ve known Tommy for many, many years and he was one of the finest men you’ll ever find anywhere in the country. He was just a hardworking humble man,” said Roark. “He was a blessed man.”
Trent was known for giving extra vegetables and fruits to customers.
Jessie Ward, whose stand at the market is next to Trent’s, recalled a time when a woman with a food voucher continued to fill her bag past the 6 lb. limit with Trent’s produce.
“I was behind her and I could see that what she had was already over 6 pounds, and that’s when Tommy said to her ‘Yep, that’s it, you got to get you two more of those and that’ll get it right,’” said Ward. “After she was done I told Tommy, ‘I saw that fuzzy math you had,’ and he said, ‘It won’t make me and it won’t break me, and maybe some of these days somebody will have to do that for me.’”
Collins said she never saw her parents take a proper vacation. Instead, their idea of a good getaway was to travel around in winter, looking for helpful pieces of farming equipment.
A suitable farewell
“He was a down-to-earth guy” whom she had seen in a suit only once – at her wedding, Collins said. He changed back into jeans and a T-shirt for the reception.
“He was always working, and I always respected that,” she said. “I was never ashamed of seeing my daddy in dirty clothes, because I knew he was honest and he was working very hard. If you wanted to go to college, he put you through college.”
For his funeral, he would not have been happy in suit, she said.
His son David “makes tombstones on the side, and he’ll make the tombstone,” she said.
He was buried Saturday in the family cemetery in the middle of an orchard on Trents Orchard Road. Her husband and father have spent the past couple of days fixing up the road leading to it.
“Everybody’s really making it personal,” she said. The casket was brought to the cemetery not in a hearse but on a trailer pulled by a tractor – his last tractor ride.
“In my heart of hearts I feel like his got his way,” she said. “He wanted to be at home, and he was happy at home when he passed.”
Perhaps it was a fitting way out for him, but there’s no ideal way to say good-bye, which she said the family didn’t get to do.
“Death is not a fair thing when it comes so sudden,” she said.
