WATCH NOW: Tommy Trent, a well-known farmer across Southside Virginia, is laid to rest in the soil he worked

Jessie Ward, whose stand at the market is next to Trent’s, recalled a time when a woman with a food voucher continued to fill her bag past the 6 lb. limit with Trent’s produce.

“I was behind her and I could see that what she had was already over 6 pounds, and that’s when Tommy said to her ‘Yep, that’s it, you got to get you two more of those and that’ll get it right,’” said Ward. “After she was done I told Tommy, ‘I saw that fuzzy math you had,’ and he said, ‘It won’t make me and it won’t break me, and maybe some of these days somebody will have to do that for me.’”

Collins said she never saw her parents take a proper vacation. Instead, their idea of a good getaway was to travel around in winter, looking for helpful pieces of farming equipment.

A suitable farewell

“He was a down-to-earth guy” whom she had seen in a suit only once – at her wedding, Collins said. He changed back into jeans and a T-shirt for the reception.

“He was always working, and I always respected that,” she said. “I was never ashamed of seeing my daddy in dirty clothes, because I knew he was honest and he was working very hard. If you wanted to go to college, he put you through college.”