WATCH NOW: Two residents and two dogs safe after house fire Wednesday evening in Danville

A fire of undetermined origin on Wednesday claimed the life of one dog and destroyed most of a house just off of North Main Street in Danville.

The Danville Fire Department responded to the report of a fire at 5:02 p.m. at 114 Freeze Road and found the one-story house with heavy flames extending from the house onto the carport.

Engines from the Third Avenue, Piney Forest Road, Lynn Street and Airport Road Fire Stations all went to the scene. The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Department, Danville Electric Department and Danville Water and Gas Department also assisted.

The fire was knocked down in about a half hour and was determined to be under control by 5:50 p.m., officials said.

The house was damaged heavily by fire, smoke, heat and water. The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

At the scene on Thursday morning, Richard Guill, the assistant fire marshal, said the fire is under investigation.

“We don’t have a cause yet,” he said.

Guill said the fire marshal’s office hoped to conclude its investigation by Thursday afternoon.