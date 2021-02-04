WATCH NOW: Two residents and two dogs safe after house fire Wednesday evening in Danville

A fire of undetermined origin on Wednesday claimed the life of one dog and destroyed most of a house just off of North Main Street in Danville.
The Danville Fire Department responded to the report of a fire at 5:02 p.m. at 114 Freeze Road and found the one-story house with heavy flames extending from the house onto the carport.
Engines from the Third Avenue, Piney Forest Road, Lynn Street and Airport Road Fire Stations all went to the scene. The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Department, Danville Electric Department and Danville Water and Gas Department also assisted.
The fire was knocked down in about a half hour and was determined to be under control by 5:50 p.m., officials said.
The house was damaged heavily by fire, smoke, heat and water. The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.
At the scene on Thursday morning, Richard Guill, the assistant fire marshal, said the fire is under investigation.
“We don’t have a cause yet,” he said.
Guill said the fire marshal’s office hoped to conclude its investigation by Thursday afternoon.
The house only has two occupants — a woman and her daughter, whose identities weren't disclosed — but only one was home at the time of the fire. She was ble to escape safely with two of their three dogs. The third pet was later found deceased in the basement of the home.
The fire left behind thick scorch marks around windows and door frames around the house. The carport, in particular, received heavy damage. Next to burned pieces of patio furniture sat the stripped-down remains of a lawnmower without its outer cover.
Yellow caution tape surrounded the perimeter of the house, and the smell of an extinguished fire lingered in the air.
In the driveway, a black PT Cruiser had cracked paint on the rear hatch, and the rear tail lights and bumper were in various stages of having melted away.
Around the back of the house, a door leading to a deck was burned away. Its frame was charred and brittle, and the blackness of the scene spread to the previously white siding of the home.