WATCH NOW: UVa report says 'herd' mentality needs to be laser-focused on community

Entering the fifth month of a monumental task to vaccinate Americans, the term "herd immunity" often is tossed out as the ultimate goal of ending the pandemic.
And the "herd" instinct is generally to look at a national or state snapshot to gauge progress toward the 75% to 90% range many experts feel is needed to perhaps claim a victory over the virus.
However, researchers at the University of Virginia said there needs to be a laser focus at the community level.
And with the varying vaccination rates around the state, some areas of the commonwealth likely will reach immunity more quickly than others.
That's why changing the language to "community immunity" may be more appropriate, a weekly report on the state of COVID-19 in Virginia said.
"This emphasizes the fact that herd immunity is local," researchers at UVa's Biocomplexity Institute wrote. Some communities may achieve it and safely return to normal, while others are still ravaged by COVID-19."
Based on vaccination rates — and general overall acceptance of getting those shots of protection — Northern Virginia may reach community immunity by June or July.
Other areas — especially rural localities like Southern Virginia with more hesitancy to take a vaccine — may not reach immunity this year.
There are many outreach operations throughout the state trying to change that hesitancy and make it easier to receive a vaccine. Some of those efforts include mobile clinics that bring the shots right to a neighborhood or large place of employment.
Even though data on vaccine hesitancy remains sparse, the team at UVa has charted regional estimates. Northern Virginia leads the way with a nearly 90% of vaccine acceptance, UVa estimates. Southwest Virginia — the health region that includes most of Southside Virginia — is among the worst with only a 45% of public acceptance of vaccines.
Facing a race
Fast spreading variants — altered versions of the original coronavirus — have worried health experts from the beginning, causing some to call the situation a race between vaccines and these new strains.
"While this is an easy shorthand, it is also somewhat deceiving," UVa reachers wrote in Friday's report. "With effective prevention, we have the power to slow the spread of the virus, which limits the ability of variants to proliferate."
The concept should really be viewed as a race between pandemic fatigue and vaccines, the report said. That fatigue is leading to fewer people wearing masks and more unvaccinated residents gathering in larger groups.
Models used by UVa indicate the tried-and-true COVID-19 prevention methods easily blunt the impacts of the variants.
"But with pandemic fatigue, variants could push us back into crisis mode," the researchers warned, pointing to a worst-case scenario of models showing another summer surge.
"This week, at least, it looks like our continued vigilance is giving vaccines an edge," they wrote. " Ultimately, however, vaccines can only win this race if we choose to take them."
What's next
The institute uses what's known as an epidemiologic model that looks at current and planned restrictions to forecast what the next few weeks and months could look like for COVID-19 cases.
As of Friday, all scenarios show cases declining for the next few weeks. But, that's when the disagreement starts.
Some forecasts show infections eventually leveling out to only a handful a week in health districts. One model that factors in variants and pandemic fatigue still illustrates the possibility for a summer surge, hardly deviating from week-to-week predictions over the last month.
For an example, this model shows if behavior is relaxed the state could average about 77 daily cases based on a 100,000 population scale by the end of July. The January surge only had 68 daily cases based on that same scale.
The model also varies in severity for Southern Virginia. For example, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District could see cases slowly rising through the end of May heading toward a peak at the end of July with nearly 962 weekly infections. That's higher than the peak in January of 717 weekly cases.
The West Piedmont District — an area encompassing Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties — has a more bleak projection. There, cases may skyrocket to 2,713 per week as early as July 4, the latest worst-case forecast shows. That's more than three times the January surge of 701 weekly cases.