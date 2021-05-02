WATCH NOW: UVa report says 'herd' mentality needs to be laser-focused on community

"But with pandemic fatigue, variants could push us back into crisis mode," the researchers warned, pointing to a worst-case scenario of models showing another summer surge.

"This week, at least, it looks like our continued vigilance is giving vaccines an edge," they wrote. " Ultimately, however, vaccines can only win this race if we choose to take them."

What's next

The institute uses what's known as an epidemiologic model that looks at current and planned restrictions to forecast what the next few weeks and months could look like for COVID-19 cases.

As of Friday, all scenarios show cases declining for the next few weeks. But, that's when the disagreement starts.

Some forecasts show infections eventually leveling out to only a handful a week in health districts. One model that factors in variants and pandemic fatigue still illustrates the possibility for a summer surge, hardly deviating from week-to-week predictions over the last month.

For an example, this model shows if behavior is relaxed the state could average about 77 daily cases based on a 100,000 population scale by the end of July. The January surge only had 68 daily cases based on that same scale.