WATCH NOW: Vaccine on its way

The hospitals, on the other hand, have “all of the things that we need,” Larson said, including the ultracold freezers as “part of the equipment we use.”

The necessary syringes will arrive in shipments with the vaccines, he said.

How to vaccinate

So far mass vaccination, in the model of the mass testing that was done in the spring at the speedway, has not been among the possible scenarios, Bell said.

The VDH is “in the process of contacting medical partners throughout the district to “determine how we can work together to get the first round of vaccinations completed, and they are contacting us. The first round is medical personnel and residents of long-term care facilities,” she said

Administering the vaccine is going to be a very complicated process, given the need to provide booster shots” three to four weeks after the initial dose, Bell said.

The VDH’s role in the vaccination distribution “is to ensure safe and equitable vaccinations of people in the health district, but we are not expected to do it alone. We will partner with medical providers and other partners,” she said.