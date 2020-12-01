WATCH NOW: Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine calls stimulus relief bill his top priority before Congress goes to recess

Regarding the assistance for small businesses, Diana Schwartz, the executive director of the River District Association in Danville, said another influx of assistance would be a welcomed boon to the local economy.

She said many local businesses have had to grapple with a prolonged loss of customers while also adapting their services to be able to remain open under various governmental guidelines. Schwartz gave the examples of restaurants purchasing outdoor tables and chairs and retailers transitioning to online marketplaces as means to remain operational.

“There are so many things that restaurants and businesses have had to do overall beyond just the fact that they've lost business to begin with,” she said. “I think that our businesses are running as lean a model as they possibly can with full awareness that we don’t know what the future holds.”

If more small business relief were to become available, Schwartz said she’s confident that it would be spent wisely and in the best interests of the city’s smaller employers.

“I think we have a proven track record, both the RDA and the city of Danville, of being very effective with the funding we’ve been able to distribute thus far,” she said.