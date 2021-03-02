 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Virus death surge continues in Danville, Pittsylvania County
0 comments
breaking topical top story

WATCH NOW: Virus death surge continues in Danville, Pittsylvania County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cases

Danville and Pittsylvania County only recorded six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.

 Virginia Department of Health

A surge of COVID-19 deaths continued Tuesday morning in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

Four more residents — three in Danville and one in Pittsylvania County — have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The latest fatalities were two men and two women 80 or older.

When a death appears in a daily update from the Virginia Department of Health, it's never clear when it occurred. Health officials announced last week they now are working through death certificates related to the post-holiday surge that sent cases skyrocketing and also recorded the highest number of patients hospitalized in Danville.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In all, 169 Danville and Pittsylvania County residents have died from COVID-19, with 69 of those recorded since Jan. 1.

Only six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tuesday's update.

Related headlines

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Del. Mike Mullin discusses the collapse of legislation on mandatory minimum sentences.

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert