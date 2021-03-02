WATCH NOW: Virus death surge continues in Danville, Pittsylvania County

A surge of COVID-19 deaths continued Tuesday morning in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

Four more residents — three in Danville and one in Pittsylvania County — have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The latest fatalities were two men and two women 80 or older.

When a death appears in a daily update from the Virginia Department of Health, it's never clear when it occurred. Health officials announced last week they now are working through death certificates related to the post-holiday surge that sent cases skyrocketing and also recorded the highest number of patients hospitalized in Danville.

In all, 169 Danville and Pittsylvania County residents have died from COVID-19, with 69 of those recorded since Jan. 1.

Only six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tuesday's update.

Virginia has reported nearly 1,600 COVID deaths in past 10 days. Most are from December and January. Three months after Thanksgiving, the first holiday to spark a surge that would culminate in a single-day increase of nearly 10,000 cases in January, Virginia is begining to record the deadly aftermath.