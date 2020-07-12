WATCH NOW: Volunteer fire and rescue agencies see fewer donations, have to delay training during COVID-19

Mike Neal, fire chief at Ringgold Volunteer Fire and Rescue, noted that both individual donors and businesses in their coverage area have had to put a hold on donations, which has put the agency in a tight financial situation.

“The people that want to donate to you... they had to back up because the money’s tight,” he said.

While Pittsylvania County leadership have been fighting to provide more funding for the volunteer agencies scattered throughout the county, the agencies are still dependent on donations and fundraising to meet much of their operational budget and to purchase new equipment. Some of the most common fundraisers are dinners, the majority of which have been canceled over the last several months.

For instance, Ringgold hosts a steak dinner every May that usually feeds about 400 people and “is a good money-maker” for the agency. Neal said they are hoping to do it in the fall, but they are not sure that they will be able to.

Even if they could do the fundraiser, Neal said that increasing costs of meat — something that has been attributed to the economic fallout from COVID-19 — would make it barely profitable.

Clark said roughly 25% of his operating budget comes from fundraisers and donations.