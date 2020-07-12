WATCH NOW: Volunteer fire and rescue agencies see fewer donations, have to delay training during COVID-19

As the number of cases of COVID-19 has continued to climb in Pittsylvania County, the number of positive or possibly positive patients local EMS agencies have to transport has also increased.
“We’re transporting COVID patients almost on a daily basis,” said Pittsylvania County Public Safety Director Chris Slemp. “You have to treat so many people, whether they know they’re positive or not, you’re having to assume [they are].”
According to the most recent data from the Virginia Department of Health, 23 Pittsylvania County residents have been hospitalized with the virus, but the number of potentially positive patients is much higher. Screening questions asked by 911 dispatchers flag anyone who is showing any symptoms consistent with the virus, which has led county public safety workers and volunteer agencies to put additional safety measures in place.
Even as the agencies have been forced to develop more intensive protocols to pick up, work with and transport patients showing symptoms of COVID-19, they have also endured major reductions in donations, incurred increased costs for equipment, lost fundraising opportunities and have endured difficulty in conducting training.
“That’s the two biggest things: inability to get our members trained properly, to get certification that’s needed and the other big thing is the donations and the inability to do fundraisers,” said Eric Clark, fire chief at Cascade Volunteer Fire Department.
Mike Neal, fire chief at Ringgold Volunteer Fire and Rescue, noted that both individual donors and businesses in their coverage area have had to put a hold on donations, which has put the agency in a tight financial situation.
“The people that want to donate to you... they had to back up because the money’s tight,” he said.
While Pittsylvania County leadership have been fighting to provide more funding for the volunteer agencies scattered throughout the county, the agencies are still dependent on donations and fundraising to meet much of their operational budget and to purchase new equipment. Some of the most common fundraisers are dinners, the majority of which have been canceled over the last several months.
For instance, Ringgold hosts a steak dinner every May that usually feeds about 400 people and “is a good money-maker” for the agency. Neal said they are hoping to do it in the fall, but they are not sure that they will be able to.
Even if they could do the fundraiser, Neal said that increasing costs of meat — something that has been attributed to the economic fallout from COVID-19 — would make it barely profitable.
Clark said roughly 25% of his operating budget comes from fundraisers and donations.
In addition to the reduction in financial contributions and fundraisers, COVID-19 also caused a major dip in the number of EMS calls during the months of March and April. For instance, Slemp said the last week of March saw only 114 EMS calls. Due to people feeling more comfortable and going out more, those picked back up in late May and have stayed steady. The first week of July saw 179 EMS calls in Pittsylvania County.
Those transport calls are one of the ways departments compensate themselves. They send bills directly to the patients’ insurance, and if the insurance company doesn’t cover the full cost or the patient doesn’t have insurance, the department sends the bill to the patient but does not force them to pay it. The reduction in people calling 911 meant that the agencies brought in less money.
“Once the calls kind of tapered off… that kind of hurt our billing,” Ben Meeks, EMS captain and president of Gretna Fire and Rescue, said.
In the meantime, Gretna has been forced to dig pretty deep into its savings, even while putting a freeze on spending aside from essentials like personal protection equipment and other needed gear.
Agencies have been forced to purchase extra personal protection equipment, which can be expensive and difficult to come by amid a spike in demand across the country. Items like gowns, which most providers said they rarely had to wear before, have been used frequently.
“We’re really exhausting all of our extra PPE and extra equipment that we have,” Meeks said.
Multiple area trainings that were underway had to be delayed or postponed due to the pandemic. Many trainings can be completed online, especially recertification for EMS providers, but there are some that must be done in person.
“At some point in time you’ve got to come together because you’ve got to learn to raise a ladder and drag a hose,” Slemp said.
A fire academy in Chatham that certified firefighters to enter and fight structure fires was canceled right in the middle of it.
“Several of our members who were active in that academy, it left them hanging,” Clark said.
Other trainings and classes never got off the ground. For instance, an emergency vehicle operation class scheduled for March had 17 members of the Cascade department enrolled, but it was canceled. For now, it is tentatively rescheduled for August.
“Some of them the training is on hold until social distancing regulations are lifted,” said Dean Fowler, chief of Blairs Fire and Rescue.
The annual rescue academy at the Danville Life Saving Crew for volunteer and career providers all over the state is scheduled to begin in August and already has 46 people signed up, the most that have ever enrolled, said Battalion Chief Tommy Barber.
Even with the canceled trainings and a few volunteers electing not to run calls to protect themselves and their families, most volunteer agencies have not had any difficulties covering calls. For Meeks, the concern is that the virus makes its way into the volunteers, who have transported plenty of positive and presumptive positive patients and take the most calls and cover the largest area of any agency in the county.
“If our people get sick being a volunteer agency, there’s only so many of us… it ain’t going to take but a handful of the right people getting sick for us to start dropping calls,” he said.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
