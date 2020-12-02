WATCH NOW: 'We are seeing a significant surge' Danville hospital leader says as November sets local record for COVID-19 cases

In November, 790 Danville and Pittsylvania County residents tested positive for COVID-19.
That's a record.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients are up 91% at Sovah Health-Danville. That's a troubling increase for Alan Larson, market president of Sovah Health and chief executive officer of Sovah Health-Danville.
"We are seeing a significant surge," he said in a video interview Wednesday with the Register & Bee.
On Nov. 1 there were 12 COVID-19 patients at the Danville campus. On Monday, there were 23.
Those figures also mirror trends in Martinsville.
In addition, the hospital census — the number of patients in the facility — is on the upswing. On Nov. 1, there were 106. On Wednesday, the Danville campus had 128 patients. The increase is largely because of COVID-19 patients.
"Those numbers are indicative of a significant increase in the community," Larson said. "It's a concern."
If the caseloads continue to escalate, the hospital will "stretch its resources."
"We're seeing most of the spread coming from the community," Larson said.
More Sovah employees are testing positive for COVID-19, but they are being exposed in the community, not the hospital.
When asked about a stern statement the hospital issued last week warning of an impending surge, Larson responded: "The message today is a little more urgent."
The worry follows a state and national trend of accelerating cases with colder weather forcing more people inside — the perfect spreading ground for the virus — and overall fatigue leading to relaxed behavior and small gatherings fueling spread in communities.
While November only recorded 10 COVID-19 deaths, four more fatalities were entered into the log books in the first two days in December. The latest, revealed in Wednesday morning's dashboard update from the Virginia Department of Health, was a Pittsylvania County woman in her 70s.
Only basic details, such as an age range and gender, are made available to the public when someone dies of COVID-19. Even the date of death is clouded in mystery. Health department officials must wait to receive a death certificate indicating COVID-19 was the cause of death before they can file it in the database.
As of Wednesday, 75 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died of the illness. Also on Wednesday, 60 new cases were added to the district's tally.
Slow the spread
To help avoid a surge, Larson is asking the community and businesses to be aware of the situation and follow general pandemic advice by wearing a mask, socially distancing and using hand sanitizer often.
There's another simple way to keep cases from exacerbating. "Just stay home," Larson said.
For instance, he said people can make a list and go shopping once a week and limit trips outside the house.
The also suggests businesses could help by providing masks to patrons who aren't wearing them.
"No one is asking for them to limit or to reduce the economic burden," he said acknowledging the holidays are a critical time for small establishments. "But masks would help."
The message for Christmas gatherings? It's the same as it was for Thanksgiving: Don't.
Vaccines coming
Larson said he expects COVID-19 vaccines to come to Sovah Health in Danville and Martinsville in the next couple of weeks. However, the very limited supply across the state will first go to a select few.
"It's those health care workers who are taking care of the COVID-19 patients who'll be first in line," he said.
That means not all hospital workers will be immunized in the first wave. Larson suspects he won't be able to receive a shot at first.
However, as more vaccines become available, Sovah Health — being a distribution site — will be able to administer shots to the community.
Health care workers will be first, then front-line workers — including grocery store employees, EMS and firefighters — and nursing home residents.
But for most of the community, it's going to be the spring or summer before a large distribution of vaccines will be available, Larson said.
"We're not through; we've got miles to go before we sleep," he cautioned, echoing words of many health experts that the pandemic pains will linger far into 2021.
Testing
Because testing is more widespread, Larson encourages anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms to call his or her primary care provider. Usually they a test can be arranged without actually going into clinics, and most of those results can can available in 24-hours.
"They are being impacted too," Larson said, because clinic staff workers are coming down with COVID-19. That, in turn, is leading to some of the testing sites having to shutter with limited staff available.
Sovah Health does have protocols in place if residents come to the emergency department with virus symptoms to be isolated as appropriate.
"Don't be afraid to come to the emergency department if you have any health symptoms of any urgent nature," Larson said, noting the hospital is a safe space.
There's still only one visitor per patient in the emergency department or if someone's schedule for surgery. Otherwise visitors are not allowed in the hospital, except in some end-of-life circumstances.
Flu
Flu, while not rampant as in years past, is a concern in the Danville area.
"Those who are getting flu are very sick," Larson said.
It's not too late to get a flu vaccine.
"October is the best time, but the next best time is now," Larson said.
Tired workers
Hospital workers — and anyone in the health care industry — continue to march on through trying pandemic times.
"To be honest, our staff is getting a little tired," Larson said.
He's suggesting the community rally support, much like they did in the early days of the pandemic.
That's when residents used sidewalk art and social media posts to show their appreciation for what Larson called "health care heroes."
People also gathered in the hospital parking lots — socially distancing in their vehicles — to blow horns and play music at shift changes for those workers.
