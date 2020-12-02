WATCH NOW: 'We are seeing a significant surge' Danville hospital leader says as November sets local record for COVID-19 cases

There's another simple way to keep cases from exacerbating. "Just stay home," Larson said.

For instance, he said people can make a list and go shopping once a week and limit trips outside the house.

The also suggests businesses could help by providing masks to patrons who aren't wearing them.

"No one is asking for them to limit or to reduce the economic burden," he said acknowledging the holidays are a critical time for small establishments. "But masks would help."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The message for Christmas gatherings? It's the same as it was for Thanksgiving: Don't.

Vaccines coming

Larson said he expects COVID-19 vaccines to come to Sovah Health in Danville and Martinsville in the next couple of weeks. However, the very limited supply across the state will first go to a select few.

"It's those health care workers who are taking care of the COVID-19 patients who'll be first in line," he said.

That means not all hospital workers will be immunized in the first wave. Larson suspects he won't be able to receive a shot at first.