 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: 'We just wanted to get out.' With pent-up demand, Danville travel businesses bounce back to life.
0 Comments
alert featured

WATCH NOW: 'We just wanted to get out.' With pent-up demand, Danville travel businesses bounce back to life.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The first cruise ship is set sail from a U.S. port since the CDC brought the industry to a halt more than 15 months ago with a no-sail order that was ultimately extended a number of times. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta gets an exclusive early look at the procedures and safety features in place to make cruising in the Covid-19 era possible.

As the leisure travel business opens up again, Ashley Harper, a travel specialist, said she could work 24 hours a day just to catch up on the work she has.

“My business is picking up majorly,” Harper said.

She started her travel business, Aisling Vacations, last August, deciding it would be a good time to learn the business while travel was somewhat restricted.

“I knew COVID wasn’t going to last forever and people were going to want to travel again,” said Harper, an avid traveler herself.

Her business has picked up again since the first of April with lots of people wanting to book at all-inclusive resorts, which, she said, are “easy and not stressful.”

Other customers have lots of cruise credits with some cruise lines offering 125% credits.

“I’ve done lots of bookings for the end of the year and into the next year,” she said. “Avid cruisers don’t mind having to be vaccinated. They just want to cruise again. Those who don’t want to be vaccinated, go to a resort.”

Travel

Ashley Harper, a local travel specialist, and her friend Megan Barnes enjoy an afternoon at Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville in Mexico during a 2019 cruise.

One of her families, Stephen and Jenny Gay and their two daughters, are heading to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico the end of July.

“We obviously didn’t travel last year, except to Charleston, but we usually do a big trip every year,” he said. “We wanted to go to Disney World since our daughter just graduated and is headed to college, but Disney World is still so restricted we decided not to. We’ve never been to Mexico.”

Their last big summer vacation was a cruise in 2019 on Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas.

“We’ve all been vaccinated and have been pent up for so long, that we just wanted to get out,” he said. “We don’t have any real apprehensions. I’m not excited about wearing a mask on the plane, but you do what you have to do.”

Travel

Ashley Harper and her daughter Lily pose with Minnie Mouse at Disney World. Harper, who loves to travel, started a travel business during the pandemic and is seeing business pick up recently.

Excited at the turnaround

Gary Beyer, owner and president of Holiday Travel Services, said the leisure travel business has definitely turned around the last month and a half.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The most popular destinations are Las Vegas, Florida, the Dominican Republican, Mexico and Cancun,” he said. “We have some requests for information about Hawaii, but so far no bookings.”

He is hoping that Europe will open up again as a destination again by the end of July or August.

He said it’s an experience to check on car rental prices and see that the prices have doubled, but he hopes that the costs will go down again by fall.

“We’re just excited to see things are turning around,” he said.

First cruise booked

Joyce Mayo, owner of J’s and T Travel Agency was having her best year when the pandemic shut down the cruise industry March 2020.

“I had a lot of cruises booked and then everything was cancelled. I had to get in touch with the cruise lines and reimburse everyone with either cruise credit or money,” she said.

But she just booked her first cruise again last week and said that her business is picking back up.

While cruises were on hold, she booked land vacations to Las Vegas, Miami and New Orleans, but she said not many people wanted to travel during the pandemic.

“I’m confident the cruise bookings will get better,” she said. “Everyone is just waiting to see how the first cruises go.”

Travel

Ashley Harper, a travel specialist and avid traveler herself, poses in front of a Dolphin Discovery is Cozumel, Mexico, with her friend Megan Barnes on a 2019 cruise. They enjoyed a swimming with dolphins and a dolphin and manatee encounter.

'Excited to cruise'

Chanikqua Wilson has already come back from a big trip this summer, after missing her annual tradition last year.

“My daughter and I take a big trip every summer, and in June we flew into Montego Bay and went to an all-inclusive resort in Negril, Jamaica,” she said.

Last summer they stayed stateside and went to either Gatlinburg, Tennessee, or the beach — she couldn’t remember which one.

“I put all the information together every year and send out to family and friends to do a trip together,” she explained. “We start out with about 20 people wanting to go but end up with about 12 actually going.”

The group has also cruised in the past and said she is “excited about a cruise” again. Her daughter, Taylor Breedlove, is going off the college this fall, so Wilson wants to plan one for her daughter’s spring break next year.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos will soar into space

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert