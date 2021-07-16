WATCH NOW: 'We just wanted to get out.' With pent-up demand, Danville travel businesses bounce back to life.

As the leisure travel business opens up again, Ashley Harper, a travel specialist, said she could work 24 hours a day just to catch up on the work she has.

“My business is picking up majorly,” Harper said.

She started her travel business, Aisling Vacations, last August, deciding it would be a good time to learn the business while travel was somewhat restricted.

“I knew COVID wasn’t going to last forever and people were going to want to travel again,” said Harper, an avid traveler herself.

Her business has picked up again since the first of April with lots of people wanting to book at all-inclusive resorts, which, she said, are “easy and not stressful.”

Other customers have lots of cruise credits with some cruise lines offering 125% credits.

“I’ve done lots of bookings for the end of the year and into the next year,” she said. “Avid cruisers don’t mind having to be vaccinated. They just want to cruise again. Those who don’t want to be vaccinated, go to a resort.”

One of her families, Stephen and Jenny Gay and their two daughters, are heading to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico the end of July.