WATCH NOW: 'We’re going to add some special civil disobedience traditions to our Christmas,' Pittsylvania County supervisor says. 'I hope the governor’s listening.'

On the day when Pittsylvania County reported two more deaths caused by COVID-19, Westover District Supervisor Ronald Scearce used his brief time for personal comments during the board of supervisors meeting to make light of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s safety mandates.

Earlier in the meeting on Tuesday evening, during the public comment section, a county resident used her time to ask the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors to consider rejecting restrictions on sizes of gatherings and various other public safety measures.

The woman sounded to be near tears as she spoke out against Northam’s “tyrannical mandates.”

During his time to speak, Scearce wished the meeting’s audience a merry Christmas and said he appreciated the resident’s comments against Northam’s “oppressive edicts.”

He continued on, saying he planned to disregard Northam’s cautions during his holiday celebrations.

“For my family, we’re going to add some special civil disobedience traditions to our Christmas plans this year, and I plan on having as many of my extended family and friends that I can tolerate,” he said. “And it will be without a mask. I hope the governor’s listening.”