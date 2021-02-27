WATCH NOW: While Danville vaccination numbers drop, correction a shot in arm to nearby localities

An apparent data correction has lowered the number of Danville residents vaccinated against COVID-19 by 25% and shifted those figures to other nearby localities.
It all started with a Tuesday meeting of the Martinsville City Council.
There, Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson lamented the dismal vaccination numbers displayed from the Virginia Department of Health for her city. As of Wednesday, a website listed only 25 Martinsville residents as being fully vaccinated and 139 receiving at least one dose.
Council members knew those numbers had to be awry.
Among a plethora of coronavirus data available online, the health department has a page showing the doses administrated for each locality in Virginia. The site states the doses are supposed to be assigned to where a person lives, the same process it uses to track cases and deaths.
By Wednesday, the Danville Register & Bee learned the city's numbers likely were inflated, casting a shadow on what seemed to be among one of the best vaccination rates in Virginia at one point.
"These data may not exactly reflect vaccines given to local residents, as it does not account for doses administered by large local providers [like hospital systems] to residents elsewhere," Robert Parker, a spokesperson for the health department, said.
Simply put, while health department data Wednesday indicated the city was nearing nearly 10,000 vaccines administered, not all of those those shots were going into the arms of Danville residents.
Adding to the dose of confusion, a data lag, also plays into the online figures, said Chris Andrews, Pittsylvania-Danville Health District epidemiologist.
As of Saturday, the website showed 7,492 COVID-19 doses administered to Danville residents, a 25% drop from the 9,917 doses listed Wednesday. Those who are fully vaccinated with two shots dropped from 2,418 Wednesday to 2,041 Saturday.
"We are looking into this data update, as there were changes in multiple health districts," Parker said via email Saturday in response to a series of questions from the Register & Bee. "When we can provide a comprehensive response, I will be glad to let you know."
On the flip side, Pittsylvania County's inoculation rate improved dramatically, with a 36% increase in three days. Wednesday's report showed 7,723 vaccine doses have been administered in the county. That figure jumped to 12,076 by Saturday.
In addition, the number of county residents fully vaccinated nearly doubled: from 1,813 to 3,302.
Also by Saturday, Martinsville's figures jumped to 2,339 doses administered and 595 residents fully vaccinated.
Part of the befuddlement came when doses distributed by Sovah Health were being counted in Danville, which inflated one total and deflated another, the Martinsville Bulletin reported.
As of Wednesday, Kelly Fitzgerald, spokesperson for Sovah Health Danville, said the hospital had administered nearly 14,000 vaccine doses across its two campuses in Danville and Martinsville. Of those, about 4,000 were second doses making full vaccinations.
The state health department receives all COVID-19 vaccines for the Pittsylvania-Health District before they're distributed to providers including Sovah Health, Piedmont Access to Health Services, pharmacies and other providers.
Second-dose clinic
Even as numbers bounced from one location to another, hundreds more individuals received their second shot at the Danville Community Market on Friday. This particular event was only for those who who received their first vaccination there Jan. 29.
After winter weather slowed efforts locally and across the county, vaccine distribution is steadily rising.
Residents may register to be put on a vaccine waiting list by filling out a form at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA.
The local district is currently in Phase 1b of vaccination distributions. That level includes residents 65 and older, select essential employees and educators.
John R. Crane contributed to this report.