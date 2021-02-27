WATCH NOW: While Danville vaccination numbers drop, correction a shot in arm to nearby localities

An apparent data correction has lowered the number of Danville residents vaccinated against COVID-19 by 25% and shifted those figures to other nearby localities.

It all started with a Tuesday meeting of the Martinsville City Council.

There, Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson lamented the dismal vaccination numbers displayed from the Virginia Department of Health for her city. As of Wednesday, a website listed only 25 Martinsville residents as being fully vaccinated and 139 receiving at least one dose.

Council members knew those numbers had to be awry.

Among a plethora of coronavirus data available online, the health department has a page showing the doses administrated for each locality in Virginia. The site states the doses are supposed to be assigned to where a person lives, the same process it uses to track cases and deaths.

By Wednesday, the Danville Register & Bee learned the city's numbers likely were inflated, casting a shadow on what seemed to be among one of the best vaccination rates in Virginia at one point.