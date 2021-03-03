WATCH NOW: Wildlife group nurses hawk back to health, releases in Danville

After nursing it back to health, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke released a red-tailed hawk back into the wild Tuesday in Danville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The nonprofit group received the injured bird a few weeks ago from Danville.

At first, the female hawk was unable to stand and had suspected trauma to the head, a news release from the group stated.

After medication and rehabilitation, she was able to fly again.

Kaitlyn Rankin, a member of wildlife center staff, conducted the release Tuesday at a park on Northmont Boulevard.

In 2020, the organization helped 2,500 wildlife creatures, an increase of 200 from 2019. Learn more online at swvawildlifecenter.org.