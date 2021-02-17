WATCH NOW: Winter storm warning sounded ahead of another — perhaps worse — ice storm heading to Southern Virginia

The National Weather Service sounded alarms Wednesday morning with a winter storm warning after computer models continue to forecast a crippling ice storm on a collision course with Southern Virginia.

The previous night, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors declared a local state of emergency in preparation for the severe blast of winter weather expected less than a week after another ice storm plunged many in the region into frigid darkness.

The warning commences after midnight and remains through 7 a.m. Friday. There's a chance the precipitation may begin as a mix of snow and sleet leaving accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

The main threat comes in the form of ice — anywhere from one-half to three-quarters of an inch.

The weather service warning doesn't sugar-coat the possibilities: Power outages and tree damage are likely, and travel could be nearly impossible.

The warning area consumes nearly all of Virginia and extends into North Carolina.