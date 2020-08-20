WATCH NOW: With All-America City Award honor, pride shines on Danville; city last won award in 1977

“It was awesome to see the hard work the other communities were doing was paying off for them,” said Shani Gaylord, the program manager for Danville’s Youth Health Equity Leadership Institute. “During coronavirus time, it was beautiful to see that people were being resilient and continuing to be the best they can be.”

Danville’s application highlighted three specific local efforts to enhance health and well-being through civic engagement. That group includes YHELI, which helps high school students graduate on time and plan for the future; the Danville Parks and Recreation Fit Mobile program, which offers on-site fitness and nutrition classes around the city; and the Community Health Worker initiative, which works to improve residents’ access to health care and social services.

“What I find remarkable about this whole thing is that none of the groups that we featured in our application maybe knew there was such a thing as an All-America City Award,” Larking said. “They did this on their own because they saw a need and wanted to fill a need and created the infrastructure necessary to serve our community.”

Jason Bookheimer, the director of community recreation, said it was a “true honor” for the Fit Mobile program and staff members to play a role in the city's selection and to have the initiative recognized to this level.