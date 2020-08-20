WATCH NOW: With All-America City Award honor, pride shines on Danville; city last won award in 1977

Danville is a 2020 All-America City Award winner, marking the the second time that the city has earned the honor from the nonprofit National Civic League.
The many groups and city personnel responsible for putting together Danville’s application were on hand Wednesday at the Ballou Recreation Center to watch as the winners were named during a virtual awards session.
Each year, the National Civic League recognizes 10 cities across the country for their efforts to address local issues through inclusivity and innovation. Danville was among 20 finalists vying for the honor.
“I think we were the sixth community named, so when you know there’s only a few more left, and you hope you’re going to get named, it gets more and more nerve-racking,” Danville City Manager Ken Larking said. “The socially distanced room burst with excitement when we were named. I was thrilled to be part of the collective excitement of the room.”
Danville was last named an All-America City Award winner in 1977.
Other winners this year were Pitt County, North Carolina; Portsmouth, Ohio; Rancho Cucamonga, California; Rochester, New York; Muncie, Indiana; Franklin, Tennessee; El Paso, Texas; Miami Gardens, Florida; and Algoma, Wisconsin. Nearby Roanoke was also a finalist this year.
Danville community partners said it was refreshing to see all of the admirable efforts taking place elsewhere and knowing that Danville was included in such a dedicated group of winners.
“It was awesome to see the hard work the other communities were doing was paying off for them,” said Shani Gaylord, the program manager for Danville’s Youth Health Equity Leadership Institute. “During coronavirus time, it was beautiful to see that people were being resilient and continuing to be the best they can be.”
Danville’s application highlighted three specific local efforts to enhance health and well-being through civic engagement. That group includes YHELI, which helps high school students graduate on time and plan for the future; the Danville Parks and Recreation Fit Mobile program, which offers on-site fitness and nutrition classes around the city; and the Community Health Worker initiative, which works to improve residents’ access to health care and social services.
“What I find remarkable about this whole thing is that none of the groups that we featured in our application maybe knew there was such a thing as an All-America City Award,” Larking said. “They did this on their own because they saw a need and wanted to fill a need and created the infrastructure necessary to serve our community.”
Jason Bookheimer, the director of community recreation, said it was a “true honor” for the Fit Mobile program and staff members to play a role in the city's selection and to have the initiative recognized to this level.
“I couldn't explain the feelings that happened [Wednesday] night when our name was announced,” Bookheimer said. “It recognizes the passion and the people that we have here.”
Marlo Burton, the Community Health Worker team lead, said his staff experienced a similar sense of pride when Danville was announced as a winner.
“It feels wonderful because our team was part of something special for our city,” he said. “We have re-imagined the way things are and the way things work. Danville’s home, and it’s a place you’re going to feel the love and feel the energy.”
Larking is hopeful that the honor helps bring more attention to the opportunities available in the city. That might include more tourism, more industry or more families.
“We’re very proud of being named an All-America City, so we intend to let everyone know we are,” he said. “We want everyone in Danville to have a sense of pride in what we can accomplish if we work hard.”
Echoing Larking, Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said he believes the award gives the city more credibility as a “come-back city,” a place people visit multiple times and where young adults come back to when launching careers or making a family.
“Seeing where we were and where we have come thus far is exciting for the young people to also see where we’re going,” Jones said. “What we witnessed with the win of the All-America City is the partnerships making things happen.”
