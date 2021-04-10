WATCH NOW: With more eligible for vaccines, demand isn't growing at Danville area clinics

The satellite clinics vary with participants by day. For example, 55 shots were given Wednesday at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research on Wednesday. However, more turned out — 206 — for a clinic at Stonewall Recreation Center in Danville on April 3.

Thursday was the highest vaccination day this week at the mall with 206 doses administered.

"We are pleased overall with our progress toward protecting our communities," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, wrote in an email to the Register & Bee. "Of course we would have wanted more vaccine supply sooner but so did everyone else."

Spillmann pointed to a united community effort in a vaccine task force that includes Sovah Health, city and county governments, nursing schools at DCC and Averett University, and many volunteers.

All of the clinics are available by appointment only. Walk-ins were taken in March when it was clear there was an overestimation of demand. That prompted many residents outside the local district — some from as far away as the University of Virginia — to descend on Danville to get a dose of protection from COVID-19.

The state ultimately ended the walk-in practice and returned to appointments only.