WATCH NOW: With more eligible for vaccines, demand isn't growing at Danville area clinics

Even though COVID-19 vaccines were made available to anyone 16 and older this week, state-operated clinics in Danville have yet to reverse a trend of declining demand.
An operation at the former J.C. Penney department store launched March 15 — the first of a handful of facilities around the state — but never achieved its capacity to deliver 3,000 doses a day into the arms of residents in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
Now there are satellite branches running under the umbrella of the Danville Mall clinic setting up posts throughout Southside on different days.
The state data from these clinics provided to the Register & Bee paint a picture of dwindling demand. In the first week, nearly 8,500 shots were given. The second week saw fewer than half that amount with 4,000. Last week the vaccination number dropped to 2,388, even coupled with the clinics stationed through the community.
The satellite clinics also visited Brunswick County and Park View High School in South Hill. Shots delivered there are included in Danville's figures.
This week, there were 1,056 shots given Monday-Thursday. While statistics from Friday and Saturday were not available, as of 11 a.m. Saturday there were still open slots available at the dedicated mall site and also two other satellite branches: one at Danville Community College and the other stationed in Brosville.
The satellite clinics vary with participants by day. For example, 55 shots were given Wednesday at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research on Wednesday. However, more turned out — 206 — for a clinic at Stonewall Recreation Center in Danville on April 3.
Thursday was the highest vaccination day this week at the mall with 206 doses administered.
"We are pleased overall with our progress toward protecting our communities," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, wrote in an email to the Register & Bee. "Of course we would have wanted more vaccine supply sooner but so did everyone else."
Spillmann pointed to a united community effort in a vaccine task force that includes Sovah Health, city and county governments, nursing schools at DCC and Averett University, and many volunteers.
All of the clinics are available by appointment only. Walk-ins were taken in March when it was clear there was an overestimation of demand. That prompted many residents outside the local district — some from as far away as the University of Virginia — to descend on Danville to get a dose of protection from COVID-19.
The state ultimately ended the walk-in practice and returned to appointments only.
The Virginia Department of Health encourages residents to pre-register online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or via phone at (877) VAX-IN-VA. But with many slots still open, the city of Danville developed a page — danvilleva.gov/vaccines — that provides direct links to sign up for upcoming clinics.
Herd immunity
"Our goal is to vaccinate enough folks to achieve herd immunity of about 75% or more," Spillmann said.
As of Saturday morning, about 33% of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine. About 20% are fully vaccinated, meaning they received the Johnson & Johnson shot or got two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
To reach herd immunity, that would mean about 43,000 more residents would need to get vaccinated.
"Pittsylvania County, the City of Danville, the local health department, and our many community partners are working hard to engage the community and use creative outreach methods so that every citizen knows about these convenient opportunities to get vaccinated," Ayers said
Spillmann said the clinics will continue for multiple days a week, and the amount of vaccines will depend on the supplies. The targeted locations depend on the need.
"Throughout this entire time we have applied this through a health equity lens; we will continue to do this as long as necessary and we have vaccine," he said.
County outreach
Those state clinic numbers include shots delivered in Gretna, where Pittsylvania County helped transform an abandoned grocery store into a clinic.
"The past two Friday clinics at the Gretna Community Vaccination Clinic that Pittsylvania County, the local health department, and our many local partners ran were very successful and had great turnout," said Caleb Ayers, a spokesperson for the county.
Between two clinics there were about 1,300 people who rolled up their sleeves for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a version that only requires a single dose.
"We were very pleased with the high turnout, which was the result of intensive, comprehensive, and intentional outreach in our localities," Ayers said in an email.
Ayers said they mailed postcards to most households in the northern portion of the county in an effort to reach those without internet access in the sprawling rural area. In addition, a phone line was established specifically for the Gretna clinic.
"We did all of this to make sure that as many residents as possible knew about the opportunity to get vaccinated," Ayers said. "County leaders are encouraging our residents to get the vaccine at one of the clinics in our area, and we are using the resources at our disposal to spread that message."