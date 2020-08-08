WATCH NOW: With new laws and COVID-19 precautions, Danville, Pittsylvania County registrars preparing for onslaught of early voting, absentee ballots

Between sweeping changes in election laws and measures instituted to slow the spread of COVID-19, the upcoming general election in November will be different than years past, and the local registrars are already preparing for it.
“We’re going to have 45 days’ worth of elections,” said Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee said.
Added Danville Registrar Peggy Petty: “We don’t know exactly what to expect. We’ve got the new law plus the pandemic. It’s just buckle up and hang on.”
The November election is the first that a new Virginia law allowing no-excuse early voting for the 45-day period before the election is in effect. That period was open for early voting before, but voters had to provide some type of reason to not vote in-person on Election Day. While voting by mail was also an option in previous years, voters have also been encouraged to vote by mail whenever possible due to COVID-19.
In the November election, the registrars have to deal with three different types of voters: those who vote early in-person at the registrar’s office from Sept. 18 to Oct. 31, in-person on election day at their assigned precinct or by mail.
In addition to the presidential election between Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, the former vice president under Barack Obama, there also will be multiple constitutional amendments that have not yet been certified, as well as congressional candidates.
For the first time that Petty — who has been with the Danville office for close to four decades — can remember, the ballot in the upcoming November election will have questions on the front and the back. In addition to the statewide questions, the Danville ballot will have the casino referendum and a special election for Danville City Council after Adam Tomer resigned in the middle of his term earlier this year.
The push for vote-by-mail and absentee voting was seen in full force in the May elections in Danville and the statewide Senate primaries in June, and that push is continuing now. Earlier this week the Center for Voter Information, a nonprofit group that encourages voter participation, mailed out absentee ballot pre-filled applications to Virginia residents. While some of the forms across the state had the wrong locality name listed, Keesee and Petty said the forms were correct in the local region, but some of did have wrong information for voters, and voters who had already registered were confused by whether they were supposed to fill out the forms or not.
Danville’s May election for City Council and school board and the June Senate primaries were on a much smaller scale than the upcoming election will be, but Petty and Keesee still found the experience valuable in preparing for November.
“May was a good practice run,” Petty said.
Due to concerns about crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic, both elections broke records for levels of absentee voting, even though the overall voter participation was significantly lower than a presidential November election.
For instance, in Pittsylvania County, the June primary saw about 6,000 total voters, 1,000 of which voted by mail, Keesee said. For the May election in Danville, 2,000 voted by mail, breaking the previous record of 1,100, Petty said.
One of the issues the registrars had to deal with during the earlier elections is poll workers backing out due to concerns about COVID-19.
“When May rolled around, we had a large number [of poll workers] that did decide they couldn’t work,” Petty said. “We struggled. We robbed Peter to pay Paul.”
The number of workers who will be willing to participate in November remains to be seen since it isn't known how widespread COVID-19 will be in the community at that time.
The Virginia Registrar received more than $11 million in CARES Act funding, some of which they trickled down the local offices. Both Danville and Pittsylvania County received more than $60,000 with which they hope to fund the extra postage that will be required, purchase personal protection equipment and one-time use pens, and a range of other safety measures.
“My big expense is to try to protect the office, then getting the voting equipment I needed and the supplies,” Petty said.
Since the Pittsylvania County registrar’s office can only hold a few people at a time with social distancing guidelines, Keesee is working on finding a larger satellite location where people can vote in-person.
“What we’re doing in the meantime is kind of preparing for the enormous volume that’s going to be coming,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.