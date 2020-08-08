WATCH NOW: With new laws and COVID-19 precautions, Danville, Pittsylvania County registrars preparing for onslaught of early voting, absentee ballots

For the first time that Petty — who has been with the Danville office for close to four decades — can remember, the ballot in the upcoming November election will have questions on the front and the back. In addition to the statewide questions, the Danville ballot will have the casino referendum and a special election for Danville City Council after Adam Tomer resigned in the middle of his term earlier this year.

The push for vote-by-mail and absentee voting was seen in full force in the May elections in Danville and the statewide Senate primaries in June, and that push is continuing now. Earlier this week the Center for Voter Information, a nonprofit group that encourages voter participation, mailed out absentee ballot pre-filled applications to Virginia residents. While some of the forms across the state had the wrong locality name listed, Keesee and Petty said the forms were correct in the local region, but some of did have wrong information for voters, and voters who had already registered were confused by whether they were supposed to fill out the forms or not.