WATCH NOW: With possible prolonged powerless stretch, Dan River Region residents urged to hunker down

In anticipation of a significant ice storm Wednesday night into Thursday — which will likely result in power outages on a broader scale than this past weekend — public safety officials in Danville and Pittsylvania County are urging residents to prepare as best they can.
Ben Meeks, the chief at Gretna Fire and Rescue, suggested stocking up on non-perishable food items and batteries for flashlights before the end of the day Wednesday.
“Go ahead and get prepared now. If you wait until after [Wednesday night], it’ll be too late,” Meeks said. “I would get enough food to last for several days. Get non-perishable items because the power is probably going to go back out.”
After thousands of people lost electricity over the weekend, Thursday’s new ice storm could threaten to be an even more prolonged stretch without power. Meeks said it would be wise to stock up on bottles of water or make sure to have buckets or other vessels of water available. He also said flashlights are the preferred emergency light source over candles, which could be a fire hazard. Meeks added that staying with family or friends who have a generator could be a wise decision considering how long some people can expect to be without power.
“Stay with them because [generators] can save lives,” he said.
Staying warm
The Gretna fire station, located at 122 East Gretna Road, served as a warming station and charging station on Wednesday for the few residents in the area who were still without power. Meeks said the station hasn’t experienced crowds of any great size, but it has seen people seeking warmth, bottled water or a shower every day this week.
Meeks said the station expects to be open in a similar capacity during and after the ice storm for people who need to charge their phones or be in a warm space. He added if the station lost power, its large diesel-powered generator could keep electricity on in the facility for “a couple days.”
Other fire departments will be announced as warming centers through the end of the week on the Pittsylvania County Public Safety Facebook page.
In Danville, Assistant Fire Chief and Deputy Emergency Coordinator Tim Duffer said the city will open warming centers at its four recreation centers based on need and demand. He said each recreation center is meant to serve one quadrant of the city: Ballou (760 West Main St.) on the south side, Coates (1725 Westover Drive) to the west, Stonewall (119 Bradley Road) to the north and Glenwood (1550 Halifax Road) to the east.
Duffer said the city will make announcements through social media about which warming station is opened and when.
“Don’t go anywhere until you know a place has been opened,” he said.
The city also offers warming station information through its non-emergency number at 434-799-5111, option 8.
If residents in the city or county plan to remain hunkered down at home without power, Meeks suggested thermal or quilted blankets to stay warm. Further, he said it’s best to gather kids, spouses or loved ones in the same room to conserve body heat.
But it also remains vitally important to restrict the number of times doors open to the outside.
“Try not to expose yourself to the elements outside because every time you open your doors to the outside with no heat running in the house, you’re going to bring that house down several degrees,” Meeks said.
Duffer said towels, rolled up and placed at the bottom of doors or windows, could help reduce cold drafts sneaking into homes.
Duffer also cautioned against using a stove as a source of heat.
“A lot of people have gas stoves and they can light their stove with a match or a lighter and use their stove as a heat source,” Duffer said. “I don’t recommend that at all.”
Staying safe
The Virginia Department of Transportation recommends restricting travel as much as possible in the coming days.
VDOT says to not travel if roads are icy and to give crews the time and space necessary to treat or clear roads. If traveling is necessary, VDOT says to allow plenty of time to reach the destination, never pass a snow plow, keep a safe following distance (about 5 seconds) from the vehicle in front and lightly tap the brakes to avoid tires slipping on ice.
Public works crews from Danville pretreated major thoroughfares, bridges and overpasses with a salt brine that will help prevent precipitation from freezing onto roads and bridges. Residential streets were not pretreated, however.
Meeks also wants to remind people to avoid downed power lines and fallen trees.
“Don’t go near downed power lines. They are so deadly, very dangerous,” he said. “We had several incidents over the weekend with downed power lines. They can be dangerous. Just be patient and bear with us. We get there as quick as we can. If you get in an emergency situation, don’t hesitate to call 9-1-1.”