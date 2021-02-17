WATCH NOW: With possible prolonged powerless stretch, Dan River Region residents urged to hunker down

In anticipation of a significant ice storm Wednesday night into Thursday — which will likely result in power outages on a broader scale than this past weekend — public safety officials in Danville and Pittsylvania County are urging residents to prepare as best they can.

Ben Meeks, the chief at Gretna Fire and Rescue, suggested stocking up on non-perishable food items and batteries for flashlights before the end of the day Wednesday.

“Go ahead and get prepared now. If you wait until after [Wednesday night], it’ll be too late,” Meeks said. “I would get enough food to last for several days. Get non-perishable items because the power is probably going to go back out.”

After thousands of people lost electricity over the weekend, Thursday’s new ice storm could threaten to be an even more prolonged stretch without power. Meeks said it would be wise to stock up on bottles of water or make sure to have buckets or other vessels of water available. He also said flashlights are the preferred emergency light source over candles, which could be a fire hazard. Meeks added that staying with family or friends who have a generator could be a wise decision considering how long some people can expect to be without power.

“Stay with them because [generators] can save lives,” he said.