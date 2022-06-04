Watch now: With TikTok, 30-year-old former Danville resident shares journey with schizophrenia — one video clip at a time

Daniel Hale has roughly 45,000 followers on TikTok.

The 30-year-old former Danville resident — who now lives just a few miles away in Reidsville, North Carolina, but still works in the city — amassed that number by posting near daily videos chronicling his medical journey.

Hale has schizophrenia. He was first diagnosed in 2019.

The short clips are a way for him to unglue the stigma society sticks on mental illnesses.

"I was dealing with a lot of thoughts in my head to the point where I literally could not hear myself think," he said in an interview with the Register & Bee, describing how he found out he had the disease. "I chalked it up to stress, and made an appointment to see my primary care doctor."

His doctor asked if there was a history of mental illness in his family. Since Hale's father died when he was young, he didn't have much contact with relatives on that side.

He started to investigate.

"So I talked to my aunts to see if they knew anything and they shared that he was on an antipsychotic but wasn't sure for what," Hale said.

Now realizing his own symptoms, he felt confident his father also suffered from schizophrenia.

"Through happenstance, I found an aunt on Facebook from my father's side of the family and she confirmed his diagnosis," he said.

With everything finally adding up, he was referred to a psychiatrist for the formal diagnosis.

What is schizophrenia?

Hale's doctor, Amy Johnson, of Centra Medical Group, explained that schizophrenia is a psychiatric disorder that causes chronic and recurrent psychosis.

Symptoms range from hallucinations and disorganized speech to a loss of memory and thought process.

"Hallucinations are the perception of a sensory process, such as hearing or seeing something, that does not have an external source," she explained via email. "Delusions are a fixed, false belief that are resistant to change, even when given overwhelming evidence to the contrary, that are present in up to 80%" of people diagnosed with the disease."

The stigma surrounding schizophrenia, in part, comes from the false belief that patients are violent, Johnson said.

"I think that mainstream media contributes to many of these stereotypes by portraying the antagonists as someone with a mental illness or 'psychotic' and 'glorifying' these diagnoses," she told the Register & Bee.

In addition to people often fearing the unknown, many mental health disorders are not well understood by the general public.

"Patients with schizophrenia are more likely to have depression and anxiety and I think that many of society's responses to their disorder contributes to these co-morbid mental health disorders," she said, also calling it one of the most disabling and financially catastrophic medical disorders.

Hale said his symptoms are minimal day to day. In fact, in his personal life, some people doubt he has schizophrenia since there aren't any visible signs.

"Like any illness, it exists on a spectrum," he shared. "I have some consistent symptoms — voices in head, motor function issues, speech difficulties, but all these are easy to manage with medication and coping mechanisms."

The only routine that sets his life apart from others is that in addition to daily medication, he has to take antipsychotics.

Opening up

Hale, who has an undergraduate degree in psychology and a graduate degree in human services counseling, first used Facebook to tell his story.

"Opening up on Facebook was a way for me to tell my circle of friends and family that I had the condition, that I was fighting through it and that I wanted to share some facts," he explained. "All of that is great, and I'm so glad I did it."

Growing up in Bedford, Hale moved to Danville in 2016 to work as a 4-H extension agent. He's now the club director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area, a group with a mission to "to inspire all youth to reach their full potential as caring, productive and responsible citizens," according to its website.

Two years before the move to the River City, Hale met his friend — and future colleague — Mandi Dolan, who's been part of his medical journey from the very start.

"I was who Daniel called to help him in the midst of a traumatic experience that is believed to have triggered his schizophrenia," she said. "However, I didn’t know about his official diagnosis until he shared that with me during our typical conversation one day."

Sharing a close bond, it's natural for Hale and Dolan to openly talk about even the most vulnerable information.

"His casual approach of sharing that information with me made it much easier to have conversation about [it] as I sought to understand his circumstances," she said.

Hale decided to use a video platform popular with young teens and adults to reach a larger audience.

"TikTok opened up my message to the world at large, anyone in the world could find it through a hashtag," he said.

He now has followers from Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and Sweden.

Although most videos on the service are set to music with goofy or lighthearted dance moves, Hale delivers calm and straightforward messages describing his odyssey with schizophrenia.

In one video he's sitting by the fireplace in his home addressing viewers.

"Hey, TikTok," he begins the video, "I have schizophrenia and today I want to go through some of the common myths and misconceptions of the conditions to kind of set the record straight."

In the video that's just under 3 minutes long, Hale describes five myths about the disease and then tells viewers he's open to any questions they may have.

That video ends with a double thumbs up and a smile.

He tries to post a new video daily — it takes at least an hour to craft the content — based on his schedule. However, even if he's not loading original content, he's answering questions viewers leave on other videos.

"I love that his TikTok posts are filmed at both work and at home/on personal time because it sheds a light on the fact that schizophrenia effects him all the time; that it’s not just something he can turn on and off, but rather something he is learning to manage and work through every day," Dolan said.

Facts first

Johnson said Hale is "very particular" about ensuring his quick video clips contain science-based facts on the disease. She discourages others from following those in the social media realm who only want to promote themselves or exploit false messaging about a medical condition.

"I think that it takes a significant amount of courage and bravery to share any condition on social media," Johnson said. "In terms of Daniel, he has made himself very vulnerable by sharing his story, but he has also put a face and a name to a condition.

"He has shared his struggles, the ups and downs, the good and the bad," she said. "He has been openly honest with his followers about what he has gone through."

Johnson believes he's bringing attention and giving hope to other patients that it's possible to leave a "normal and healthy" lifestyle.

"Daniel likes any information he shares to be based on facts so I trust that the information he shares is either 100% true for his situation and/or is well-researched before being shared with the public," Dolan said. "His willingness to share offers others encouragement, a sense of reality, and provides truthful information to a vast and diverse audience."

Moving the mark

Changing the mindset of society can be a monumental task, but education is a key part, according to Johnson.

"Being open-minded is essential," she said. "Take a step back and think about what it would be like to spend a day in their life."

Johnson encourages open communications to better learn from one another.

"Creating a supportive environment where individuals feel that it is safe to share their experiences allows more folks like Daniel to talk about what they are going through and help end the stigma associated with mental illness," she explained.

Any kind of disorder springs to mind a negative connation, Dolan said.

"What Daniel is doing by sharing his experience is showing the general public that even with a psychological disorder, he is strong, he is brave and he is valued exactly as he is," said said. "In fact, I think he’s stronger, braver and more valued than most, simply because he’s doing what it takes to be heard."

And he shows no signs of slowing that effort.

"As long as there are questions, stigma and an illness to demystify I'll continue," Hale said of his TikTok posts.

