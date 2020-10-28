WATCH NOW: Woman in her 80s becomes 60th resident to die of COVID-19 in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

October’s deadly streak extended Wednesday when a Danville woman in her 80s became the 60th fatality from COVID-19 in the Pittsylvania Danville Health District.
While it’s not certain when the death occurred, it was recorded in Wednesday morning’s dashboard update from the Virginia Department of Health. It’s especially difficult to know when someone died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus because state health officials must wait for a death certificate to arrive. That process itself could take weeks.
There have been 22 deaths recorded in the district this month, the record so far in the pandemic that started altering life in March.
Because the health department doesn’t comment on individual deaths, the only information available comes from basic demographic data that’s updated online.
Of the 60 deaths, nine are classified as probable. The health officials use that designation when someone is showing the signs of COVID-19 and had close contact with someone else who tested positive.
On Wednesday, Sovah Health announced it had 35 patients at both its Danville and Martinsville facility with the majority in Martinsville.
The local health district reported 40 new virus cases in Wednesday’s update for a total of 2,508. Online data is refreshed each morning by about 10 a.m. based on information received from the previous day.
Dropping from about 10% at the beginning of the month, the local health district reports a 6.7% positive rate, a measure of positive results against the overall number of tests administered. That’s still higher than the state’s 7-day average of 5.1%.
The number of daily tests continues to decline in Danville and Pittsylvania County. On average, there are about 200 COVID-19 tests performed each day. That compares to 320 tests in late September.
No new outbreaks have been reported since Friday, when a group tasked with tracking cases at long-term care facilities listed Danville’ Stratford Health and Rehab. That outbreak, reported to the health department on Oct. 13, doesn’t have any cases associated with it, likely meaning there are less than five. In those occurrences, the group — known as the Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force — doesn’t list the exact number of cases in an effort to preserve patient anonymity. There are zero deaths listed at Stratford.
As of Wednesday, there were 467 cases associated with 19 outbreaks across the local health district. There were 460 cases a week ago.
Cases among health care workers jumped by 30 over the last week. Currently, there are 171 health professionals who have been infected by the virus.
