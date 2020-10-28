WATCH NOW: Woman in her 80s becomes 60th resident to die of COVID-19 in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

October’s deadly streak extended Wednesday when a Danville woman in her 80s became the 60th fatality from COVID-19 in the Pittsylvania Danville Health District.

While it’s not certain when the death occurred, it was recorded in Wednesday morning’s dashboard update from the Virginia Department of Health. It’s especially difficult to know when someone died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus because state health officials must wait for a death certificate to arrive. That process itself could take weeks.

There have been 22 deaths recorded in the district this month, the record so far in the pandemic that started altering life in March.

Because the health department doesn’t comment on individual deaths, the only information available comes from basic demographic data that’s updated online.

Of the 60 deaths, nine are classified as probable. The health officials use that designation when someone is showing the signs of COVID-19 and had close contact with someone else who tested positive.

On Wednesday, Sovah Health announced it had 35 patients at both its Danville and Martinsville facility with the majority in Martinsville.