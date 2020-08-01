WATCH NOW: 'Worst case scenario, that was me,' says a Dry Fork man hospitalized for 31 days with COVID-19. He was one of six who contracted the illness at a family cookout.

“It was a comfort to see him for those few moments,” she said.

While he remained dependent on a ventilator, the family all realized it was possible that Alan may not make it out, but they didn’t dare say it out loud.

“We can say that now, but nobody breathed it when he was in the hospital,” Betty Hughes said.

Added Nell: “It was just known.”

Nell did let herself ask the doctor once if her husband was going to be OK, but he couldn’t provide a yes or no answer. While Alan was on a ventilator, Nell rarely communicated with people outside of her immediate family because her emotions were so high.

“I had to stay in control to absorb this information that I did not understand and relay it to my family,” she said.

Alan came off the ventilator on Father’s Day. When the spontaneous breathing trial worked and his body successfully began breathing on its own, several family members were able to see him through FaceTime.

“The day he came off the ventilator I felt like I was sitting on cloud nine because the worst was behind us,” Nell Buckner said. “I just felt wonderful because I knew he was going to be OK.”