WATCH NOW: Youngest COVID-19 death recorded in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has recorded its youngest victim of COVID-19 — a resident in his or her 20s.
It was one of eight fatalities revealed Wednesday morning by the Virginia Department of Health for Danville and Pittsylvania County. Across the state, a record-setting 383 deaths were added to the logbooks.
Although it’s not clear when any COVID-19 fatality actually occurs, the health department reports it’s working through death certificates related to the post-holiday surge in January. That period brought the highest caseloads of the pandemic and sent hospitalizations soaring.
Across the commonwealth, only 15 residents in the 20-to-29 age group have died of COVID-19. Only two teenage fatalities have occurred.
The health department did not respond to a request for more information, but officials generally do not comment on individual deaths. Because multiple fatalities were added Wednesday, it’s not possible to determine if the resident in his or her 20s was from Danville or Pittsylvania County.
Among the other deaths added Wednesday — four women and four men in all — was an individual in his or her 30s. That’s the second local person in that age group to die from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Another death was a person in his or her 60s, three were in his or her 70s and the rest were 80 or above.
So far, 181 lives in the local health district have been lost to the virus.
Wednesday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,330
|112
|237
|Pittsylvania County
|4,775
|69
|166
|Halifax County
|64
|64
|2,451
|Mecklenburg County
|58
|82
|1,997
|Henry County
|4,216
|115
|289
|Martinsville
|1,508
|64
|128
|Virginia
|580,108
|9,326
|24,354
Cases and more
Danville and Pittsylvania County only added 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday’s report. That’s an 80% drop in caseloads compared to the January surge, when both localities added about 112 infections a day. Now, the 7-day rolling average is down to about 23 cases, matching a similar period in early November.
Statewide, cases are down about 75% since January.
The positivity rate remains stubbornly high in the health district, at 13.1%. That rate is a percentage of positive results measured against the overall number of tests administered. Health experts use it to gauge community spread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a rate of about 5% shows the virus is under control in a community.
Virginia’s overall rate is still on a steady downward slope and was at about 6.6% Wednesday.
Testing is stagnant in Danville and Pittsylvania County with about 183 per day, the lowest since early July. Health experts have said a robust testing system is critical to keeping the virus under control. It also helps to catch people who are asymptotic and unknowingly may spread the illness to others.
Hospitalizations
Sovah Health-Danville reported 10 virus patients Wednesday, a nearly 60% drop from two dozen two weeks ago. During the post-holiday surge, the Danville facility was treating about 46 COVID-19 patients.
“Despite this decrease, it is still important to remain vigilant in COVID-19 prevention” Sovah Health spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald said in a news release. “Continue to protect yourself and others: cover your mouth and nose with a mask, wash your hands often and well, stay at least six feet away from others, and avoid gatherings with anyone who is not a member of your household.”