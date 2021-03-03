WATCH NOW: Youngest COVID-19 death recorded in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has recorded its youngest victim of COVID-19 — a resident in his or her 20s.

It was one of eight fatalities revealed Wednesday morning by the Virginia Department of Health for Danville and Pittsylvania County. Across the state, a record-setting 383 deaths were added to the logbooks.

Although it’s not clear when any COVID-19 fatality actually occurs, the health department reports it’s working through death certificates related to the post-holiday surge in January. That period brought the highest caseloads of the pandemic and sent hospitalizations soaring.

Across the commonwealth, only 15 residents in the 20-to-29 age group have died of COVID-19. Only two teenage fatalities have occurred.

The health department did not respond to a request for more information, but officials generally do not comment on individual deaths. Because multiple fatalities were added Wednesday, it’s not possible to determine if the resident in his or her 20s was from Danville or Pittsylvania County.

Among the other deaths added Wednesday — four women and four men in all — was an individual in his or her 30s. That’s the second local person in that age group to die from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.