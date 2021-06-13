WATCH NOW: Zero virus cases by September? It's possible. But an outbreak could easily change the equation.

After Virginia lifted all restrictions established when the coronavirus pandemic was in full force, daily caseloads are steadily dropping.
In fact, it's possible — on the current course — to reach zero weekly cases by September in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, according to the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute. Even a worst-case situation would only mean 63 weekly cases in early October, a reversal of a once-feared summer surge.
Local and state 7-day COVID-19 averages are as low as early days in the pandemic.
But health officials are quick to point out vaccination rates also have dramatically slowed. Those without shots of protection against COVID-19 are still at risk of getting sick.
"It’s important that unvaccinated Virginians continue to use masks and get vaccinated as soon as possible," researchers wrote in a recent UVa report.
Starting Friday — amid a stabilization of the pandemic situation — the weekly report by UVa officials was switched to an ever-other-week dispatch, another nod to optimism the worst of COVID-19 is over. For more than a year, researchers used varying models to try to chart the course of the pandemic, as well as highlight details that stood out on a weekly basis. The overall report was condensed into a 3-page newsletter, but deeper dives into underlying data were presented by dozens of presentation-style slides.
After months of forecasting a potential summer surge — one that would rival the peak in January — models have mostly pulled back on that prediction. Overall, if all factors combine to create the most unfavorable situation in Virginia, daily cases would only match those in April.
However, figures vary greatly by locality.
For example, in the neighboring West Piedmont Health District — an area that includes Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties — caseloads are expected to remain steady over the next few months if the situation follows the current course. However, under one model that shows what's possible in a worst-case scenario, that area could see more than double January's caseloads — more than 1,400 — the week of Aug. 15.
While it's not clear why that area still shows a potential for a surge, UVa officials recently highlighted Patrick County among Virginia localities with the lowest vaccination rate.
"These stark contrasts in vaccine coverage across Virginia leave many localities vulnerable to potential COVID-19 outbreaks," researchers reported. Localized outbreaks could mean rapid spread of the virus in one community, while the neighboring locality remains untouched.
Also a worry is the Delta variant, the new designation for the altered version of the virus found in India's latest wave of infection. That version is spreading faster across the globe, the report pointed out.