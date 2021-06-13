WATCH NOW: Zero virus cases by September? It's possible. But an outbreak could easily change the equation.

After Virginia lifted all restrictions established when the coronavirus pandemic was in full force, daily caseloads are steadily dropping.

In fact, it's possible — on the current course — to reach zero weekly cases by September in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, according to the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute. Even a worst-case situation would only mean 63 weekly cases in early October, a reversal of a once-feared summer surge.

Local and state 7-day COVID-19 averages are as low as early days in the pandemic.

But health officials are quick to point out vaccination rates also have dramatically slowed. Those without shots of protection against COVID-19 are still at risk of getting sick.

"It’s important that unvaccinated Virginians continue to use masks and get vaccinated as soon as possible," researchers wrote in a recent UVa report.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}