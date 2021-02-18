 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Boil water notice issued for Chatham, Tightsqueeze areas after major leak discovered
0 comments
breaking editor's pick alert top story

UPDATE: Boil water notice issued for Chatham, Tightsqueeze areas after major leak discovered

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Water line break

A major water line break occurred Thursday afternoon on Cherrystone Creek, Chatham Mayor Will Pace said.

 Contributed photo

A boil water notice is in effect in Chatham and Tightsqueeze following the discovery of a major water leak Thursday near U.S. 29.

Flooding in the Cherrystone Creek caused debris to break a section of a water line belonging to the town of Chatham, said Pittsylvania County spokesperson Caleb Ayers.

In addition to asking residents to conserve water, a boil water notice is in effect for customers of both water providers — the town of Chatham and Pittsylvania County Service Authority — in the Tightsqueeze area extending from Davis Road in Chatham through Tightsqueeze and along Dry Fork and Pleasant Gap Roads, a news release stated.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

When such a notice is issued, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using bottled or boiled water for drinking and to prepare foods.

If bottled water is not available, the CDC says residents should bring water to a full rolling boil for a minute, then allow it to cool before use. Also, even if tap water is filtered it should still be boiled.

Ayers said the leak was discovered around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

“The Pittsylvania County Service Authority buys water from the Town of Chatham, so that’s why it’s affecting those customers also,” Ayers said. “It’s pretty major to the point that it’s between a trickle and nothing [from faucets] for a lot of customers around there.”

The town of Chatham should start repairing the lines Friday morning. Until then, customers are asked to continue preserving water.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert