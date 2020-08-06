Water main break closes part of North Main Street in Danville

A Thursday afternoon water main break closed a portion of North Main Street in Danville, and officials report repairs likely will not be finished until Friday.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, the roadway was shut down in both directions at Fagan Street, according to city spokesman Arnold Hendrix.
Repairs aren't expected to be complete until Friday. Even after repairs are finished, crews from Danville Public Works will need to evaluate the damage to the street to determine if the detour should remain, Hendrix reported.
The city restored water service to customers in the area, but cautioned that residents may experience muddy water coming out of faucets. Customers are advised to run the water until it's clear.
