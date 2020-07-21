Water main break closes Union Street Bridge in Danville

A water main break has closed the Union Street Bridge on the south side at Memorial Drive, according to the city of Danville.
The city reported Tuesday evening that the break was isolated and water service has been restored. But, since the break damaged the pavement on the roadway, the bridge will stay closed until further notice.
The city cautioned motorists who use the bridge when commuting to and from work to plan to use alternate routes on Wednesday and allow more time to reach destinations.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.