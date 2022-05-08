'We are learning to live with COVID,' Pittsylvania-Danville health director says as next wave brings new era

The next wave of infections courtesy of ever-changing COVID-19 variants likely will look vastly different compared to the roller coaster of guidelines from the last two years.

That's because it'll be the first surge as the Dan River Region — and the nation — enters a new phase of the pandemic: navigating how to coexist with an illness that won't go away.

“COVID will be with us for quite a while," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said bluntly Friday.

At least for this moment, caseloads are a low level compared to other parts of the two-year COVID-19 battle. That means many residents have lifted the veil of protective measures and returned to a routine lifestyle.

"We are learning to live with COVID," Spillmann told the Register & Bee.

"That said, vaccinations and safe behaviors continue to be the foundations of good health with COVID as well as many other health issues," he stressed.

Those standards include the now-famous three Ws — washing hands, watching distance and wearing a mask — and things like covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

"Despite our hopes and wishes, COVID-19 is not completely gone," Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, said Friday.

Sovah Health is currently treating less than five patients for the illness caused by the coronavirus across both campuses in Danville and Martinsville. For a weary and tired health care force, that's a fraction of what they've endured in the pandemic. But, it's also an increase from zero patients in mid-April.

Rising cases

Last week, the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute upped the chances of a summer surge of COVID-19. It's now predicted the next wave will be larger than what occurred in the summer of 2021.

"With gatherings for spring holidays and graduations, numbers will rise," Brookie Crawford, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health, wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.

At Sovah Health, officials review the trends at least a few times a day and are ready to react if such a surge occurs.

"We are entering year three of the COVID-19 pandemic and have the groundwork in place to respond to a surge at a moment’s notice," Gunn-Noland explained.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District remains in a slow-growth trajectory, meaning infections are rising, but not at a surge level. However, 11 health districts are experiencing surges and overall cases are on the upswing throughout the state, UVa reported Friday.

Variants of the omicron version of the novel coronavirus are to blame. In dizzying fashion, there subvariants are constantly popping up. Each alteration brings even more transmissibility.

Hidden numbers

Previously, current case counts provided daily by the Virginia Department of Health helped to provide a snapshot of the pandemic.

That's no longer the situation.

First, ongoing data adjustments are muddying the daily numbers. These routine checks and changes can move cases from a city to a county, mainly based on ZIP code confusions. For example, if someone with Danville ZIP code may actually be a resident of Pittsylvania County. Labs reporting during the record January wave may have placed the positive result in the wrong locality.

The adjustments sometimes lead to negative daily numbers, confusing the current infection level.

Another culprit is at-home test kits.

"The use of at-home tests is not captured in our dashboard data," Carolyn LeMere, a co-leader of the health department's testing unit, said Friday. "That's why it's important to look at COVID-19 data as a whole."

LeMere explained the test positivity rate, hospitalizations, deaths and outbreak data all needed to be taken into account.

"It has always been important to use data in context — this is now more true than ever," she said.

For a positive result from an at-home test, the health department recommends the resident isolate at home and notify their close contacts. When there are more concerning symptoms like shortness of breath, people should get in contact with a health care provider to determine the next steps.

What to do

All health experts agree vaccinations and booster are the best line of defense against serious illness. That doesn't mean it's not possible to catch COVID-19, especially with mutating versions spreading more easily.

However, vaccinations protect against the sickness progressing to the point of hospitalization or deaths.

"We recommend that everyone who hasn’t yet get vaccinated and boosted," Gunn-Nolan said.

In addition to vaccines, Crawford recommends people evaluate the individual situation to determine if masking is appropriate. For example, if someone is showing signs of COVID-19, they should wear a mask.

She also pointed to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly update community levels. The CDC moved its mask wearing guidance in February to be based on hospitalizations and not earlier factors like caseloads and positivity.

Right now, Danville and Pittsylvania County are in the CDC's green level, meaning face coverings aren't recommended.

The picture isn't the same based on the transmissibility factor, the pre-February benchmark. That map shows Danville and Pittsylvania County in the highest category of virus spread, a tier that used to carry advice to mask up for indoor public settings.

"The best guidance is to continue to follow CDC guidelines," Gunn-Nolan said. "Our local data shows low COVID-19 numbers in our area; however, our health system follows information from the CDC about transmissibility and our area currently falls in the moderate to high category."

The February switch was seen by many experts as a nod to learning to live in the COVID-19 era, given the waning public appetite for pandemic precautions. Gunn-Nolan hopes the CDC will soon provide more information for the public.

Beyond COVID-19

After more than two years of putting off other health issues because of COVID-19, officials say it's time to circle back to those routine appointments.

"Now is a great time to catch on preventative health screenings, to do a mental health check and to just take the time to take care of yourself and your loved ones," Crawford said.

Spillmann also suggested things like eating properly, exercising, getting plenty of rest in addition to "making time to engage in pleasurable activities.

"Read to a child when you can," he said. "Visit or call your mother.”

