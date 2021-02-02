'We knew we had to do it': Even while facing COVID-19 challenges, God's Pit Crew has busiest year ever in 2020

Still, those small and mighty teams put together more than 26,000 Blessing Buckets.

“We delivered more Blessing Buckets this year than we ever did on the smallest crews we’ve ever had,” said Julie Burnett, the program’s coordinator. “I saw dedication in our volunteers.”

Johnson estimated that 50-60% of the organization’s 750 registered volunteers live within a 100-mile radius of Danville, but he said it has volunteers all around the country.

When it came time to help Hurricane Delta survivors in Louisiana or rebuild a house for a family in Tennessee, God’s Pit Crew had to be mindful of the COVID-19 dangers inherent in asking people to leave their homes to help others elsewhere.

That meant smaller traveling parties and daily temperature and symptom checks.

“We wanted to do what we’re called to do, but we certainly didn’t want to put anybody at risk in doing it,” Johnson said.

Throughout it all, the God’s Pit Crew leadership saw heightened enthusiasm from its many volunteers. Whereas it may be tough to fully relate to somebody who has lost a home in a storm, the pandemic has affected everybody in some way.