'We knew we had to do it': Even while facing COVID-19 challenges, God's Pit Crew has busiest year ever in 2020

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, Randy Johnson received questions — and even doubts — about how effectively God’s Pit Crew could continue its normal operations.
Johnson and his wife, Terri, founded the crisis response team in 1999 and have spent the last two decades helping communities rebuild after natural disasters in 28 states and 13 countries. For an organization that relies so heavily on large numbers of volunteers and a lot of interstate travel, the concerns surrounding COVID-19 were justified.
Ultimately, the decision was made that just because the pandemic was a crisis unlike anything they had ever seen before didn’t mean they couldn’t help.
“Instinctively, whatever you want to call it, I just said, ‘We are a crisis response team and this is a crisis. We’re going to figure out a way to respond to this,’” Randy Johnson said.
And by the end of it, 2020 was the team’s busiest and most challenging year. But in certain ways, it was also the most rewarding.
God’s Pit Crew responded in some capacity to 21 disasters last year — from wildfires in Oregon to tornadoes in Tennessee to hurricanes in Central America. Included in that figure are 66 tractor-trailer loads of essential food and items serving as COVID-19 relief in several other states. In all, God’s Pit Crew distributed more than $8 million worth of disaster relief and life-sustaining products in 2020.
Locally, the organization distributed 150,000 meals and 2,440 food boxes to other outlets and partners in the Dan River Region, and it gifted 1,125 backpacks and 150 Chromebooks for the area’s students.
“The need was bigger in 2020 than I’ve ever seen,” said Chris Chiles, the immediate disaster response coordinator at God’s Pit Crew.
Chiles says this because he saw up close how challenges stemming from COVID-19 compounded issues following natural disasters.
“If a disaster hits your home, that’s one thing,” he said. “But if you’ve lost your job and a disaster hits your home, you’re already in a terrible financial spot. It just adds another layer.”
A point of pride within God’s Pit Crew is its Blessing Buckets program — a division of the organization that fills 5-gallon containers with toiletries, blankets, a small flashlight and similar necessities for when a disaster strikes. The team also makes similar buckets that are specifically for children of various ages — buckets that include coloring books or a small stuffed animal, for instance.
Under normal circumstances, Johnson said it’s not unusual to have four Blessing Bucket assembly lines of up to 100 volunteers going at one time in the organization’s expansive warehouse-like headquarters located at 2499 North Main St. It’s a large space, but in order to keep in compliance with state-mandated limits on group sizes once the pandemic hit, God’s Pit Crew had to scale down to the point of having 10 people total doing the work that 400 used to do.
Still, those small and mighty teams put together more than 26,000 Blessing Buckets.
“We delivered more Blessing Buckets this year than we ever did on the smallest crews we’ve ever had,” said Julie Burnett, the program’s coordinator. “I saw dedication in our volunteers.”
Johnson estimated that 50-60% of the organization’s 750 registered volunteers live within a 100-mile radius of Danville, but he said it has volunteers all around the country.
When it came time to help Hurricane Delta survivors in Louisiana or rebuild a house for a family in Tennessee, God’s Pit Crew had to be mindful of the COVID-19 dangers inherent in asking people to leave their homes to help others elsewhere.
That meant smaller traveling parties and daily temperature and symptom checks.
“We wanted to do what we’re called to do, but we certainly didn’t want to put anybody at risk in doing it,” Johnson said.
Throughout it all, the God’s Pit Crew leadership saw heightened enthusiasm from its many volunteers. Whereas it may be tough to fully relate to somebody who has lost a home in a storm, the pandemic has affected everybody in some way.
“There’s been so much loss,” Chiles said. “I know guys that volunteer with us all the time who have lost relatives to this. It really makes you appreciate life, and you can empathize with somebody who just lost everything.”
Added Burnett: “They’re seeing their community suffer, and they’re seeing people across the country suffer. … I think the take-home for me from 2020 was just seeing the strength of the human spirit. To see that people are saying, ‘We’re together, and we’re going to beat this.’”
Johnson said the year was made so successful because of the efforts of the volunteers while faced with challenges from the pandemic. He was proud of what they had all accomplished together — a disaster response team identifying a crisis and responding in the way that it is accustomed to.
“Everything became much more difficult to do, but we knew we had to do it,” Johnson said. “We had to figure out a way.”