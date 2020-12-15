'We’re going to add some special civil disobedience traditions to our Christmas,' Pittsylvania County supervisor says. 'I hope the governor’s listening.'

On the day when Pittsylvania County reported two more deaths caused by COVID-19, Westover District Supervisor Ronald Scearce used his brief time for personal comments during the board of supervisors meeting to make light of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s safety mandates.
Earlier in the meeting on Tuesday evening, during the public comment section, a county resident used her time to ask the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors to consider rejecting restrictions on sizes of gatherings and various other public safety measures.
The woman sounded to be near tears as she spoke out against Northam’s “tyrannical mandates.”
During his time to speak, Scearce wished the meeting’s audience a merry Christmas and said he appreciated the resident’s comments against Northam’s “oppressive edicts.”
He continued on, saying he planned to disregard Northam’s cautions during his holiday celebrations.
Support Local Journalism
“For my family, we’re going to add some special civil disobedience traditions to our Christmas plans this year, and I plan on having as many of my extended family and friends that I can tolerate,” he said. “And it will be without a mask. I hope the governor’s listening.”
Scearce was not wearing a mask during the meeting, and neither were some of his colleagues.
The meeting ended a short time later with County Administrator David Smitherman saying seven departments of the county’s government have been affected by COVID-19 in the last week, causing many employees to work from home or on staggered shifts.
“County government has absolutely felt the impact of the post-Thanksgiving surge,” he said.
To reject Northam's guidelines would be following in the footsteps of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, which voted unanimously last week to oppose any restrictions imposed by statewide mandates.
As of Tuesday, Pittsylvania County had a 15.5% positivity rate over the last 14 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The two deaths reported Tuesday pushed the running total of COVID-19 deaths in Pittsylvania County to 31. In Campbell County, there have been 16 deaths, and the 14-day positivity rate is 16.4%.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.