We remember: 20 years later, Dan River Region residents share thoughts on the day of terror

Missing the World Trade Center

But since America was attacked, respect has grown for firemen, law enforcement officers and rescue workers. And not just in New York City or Washington D.C. Here in Caswell County, N.C., we appreciate more those who respond in emergencies and work to keep us safe. There is renewed respect for everyone who takes pride in their work: like linemen for the power company who keep things going, telephone technicians who keep the lines of communication open, teachers who show our kids the way, politicians who want to do the right thing, health care workers, postal clerks, truck drivers, mothers and children —everywhere, you can see it and feel it — 9/11 has recharged us and the power of that spirit makes the world a better place.

But nothing will bring back my favorite New York City landmark. Living in Manhattan from ’73 to ’83 gave me the chance to get to know the World Trade Center. For a time, I rode a bicycle delivering packages all over the west side of town. The “WTC” was a routine stop. It was a marvel. It marked the city as the greatest on earth. The towers were so tall they created their own weather. Currents of wind would swirl and draft between and around the towers. I once lost a yellow packing slip to an updraft. The sheet blew off a package and was sucked up the side of one of the towers and out of sight in seconds. Standing at the base looking up, the exterior ribs of the building took your breath away. But discovering the express elevators to the restaurant at the top called, “Windows on the World,” remains my favorite memory of living in New York. I had to show my brother. The elevator was big enough to hold a truck. Press the 110th floor! With no one else there, when the doors closed, we would lie down flat on our backs on the elevator floor. And like being in the space shuttle, we would be launched to the top. The indicator floor lights flashed by “tens” as we zoomed up pulling Gs…..10th, 20th, 30th, up and up and up, our bodies would compress as we screamed. When the bell sounded as the car hit the 110th floor, we would stand up quick, catch our breath and try to get presentable for anyone at the door getting on to go down. I gave a few more friends the memorable ride knowing I had discovered something special. A secret thrill.