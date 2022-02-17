Weather service: High winds, rain set to blow through Dan River Region overnight

A wind advisory for possible gusts up to 50 mph is in effect for the Dan River Region though 7 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service said the strongest winds are expected after midnight.

"Tree limbs and weaker trees could be blown down and a few power outages may result," forecasters wrote in the advisory. "Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle."

A storm system moving northeast through the Ohio Valley is triggering the unsettled weather.

Unseasonably warm, moist air that sent Thursday's high temperature soaring into the 70s was moving north into the southern Appalachians ahead of the system, forecasters wrote in a discussion.

The entire system should cross the Appalachians overnight bringing the best chance for rain and winds.

Southwest winds of 15 mph to 30 mph — with gusts up to 50 mph possible — are possible throughout Southside Virginia.

"These wind gusts may become stronger with time during the overnight associated with momentum mix down from the frontal showers," forecasters wrote.

On Friday, temperatures should start dropping throughout the day with more winds possible. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-20s by Friday night.