Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see clear…
Danville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar befo…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 …