Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see clear…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 …