Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Large complexes of storms are expected north of Virginia Wednesday and Thursday nights, and some may survive southward into the state.
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfec…