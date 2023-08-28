It will be a warm day in Danville. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until MON 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Danville, VA
